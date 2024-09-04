Getting the number of parameters a function expects

JavaScript
1

Just a little side project to get back into a bit of JS.

Looking at partial application, but one of the issues in JS is being able to reliably get the number of parameters a function expects.

The length property of a function ignores default arguments and spread parameters.

I’m sure there is a better way of doing this, but have opted to call the toString method and use some regexery to try and solve this.

// inspect:
// A function to inspect a function's parameters
// Returns the name, parameters and length
// The length includes default arguments aswell as spread arguments

const groupsRx = {
  // A collection of regexes to match balanced groups to a depth of 3
  // e.g. match ... [1, 2, [3]] ... or ... { x: 2, y : { z: 3 }} ...
  // Used to match default parameter groups e.g. function (x, y = →[1, 2]←))
  groups: {
    parens: /\([^)(]*(?:\([^)(]*(?:\([^)(]*(?:[^)(]*)*\)[^)(]*)*\)[^)(]*)*\)/,
    braces: /\{[^}{]*(?:\{[^}{]*(?:\{[^}{]*(?:[^}{]*)*\}[^}{]*)*\}[^}{]*)*\}/,
    brackets: /\[[^\]\[]*(?:\[[^\]\[]*(?:\[[^\]\[]*(?:[^\]\[]*)*\][^\]\[]*)*\][^\]\[]*)*\]/
  },
  
  join() {
    // concatenates the regex groups with pipe returning one regex
    const groups = Object.values(this.groups)
    return new RegExp(groups.map((rx) => rx.source).join('|'), 'g')
  }
}

function inspect(fn) {
  // matches all the parameters within parentheses
  const params = fn.toString().match(groupsRx.groups.parens)[0].slice(1, -1)
  const balancedGroups = groupsRx.join()
  // matches groups e.g. (x, y = foo→('bar')←, z = →[1,2,3]←)
  const groups = params.matchAll(balancedGroups)

  // replace the groups with a % placeholder so that
  // params can be split on commas into an array, and
  // then replace placeholders with the groups
  const parameters = params
    .replace(balancedGroups, '%')
    .split(/\s*,\s*/)
    .map((param) => param.replaceAll('%', () => groups.next().value))

  return { name: fn.name, parameters, length: parameters.length }
}

Examples

const foo = (x, y, z = [1,2,3], ...args) => {}
const bar = (x, y = foo(1, 2), { property: prop }) => {}

console.log(foo.length) // 2 
console.log(inspect(foo))
/* 
{
  'name': 'foo',
  'parameters': ['x', 'y', 'z = [1, 2, 3]', '...args'],
  'length': 4
} 
*/

console.log(bar.length) // 1
console.log(inspect(bar))
/* 
{
  'name': 'bar',
  'parameters': ['x', 'y = foo(1, 2)', '{ property: prop }'],
  'length': 3
} 
*/

I may well be barking up the wrong tree here. I know it’s a tad flakey, so any input is welcome.