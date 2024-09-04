Getting the number of parameters a function expects

Just a little side project to get back into a bit of JS.

Looking at partial application, but one of the issues in JS is being able to reliably get the number of parameters a function expects.

The length property of a function ignores default arguments and spread parameters.

I’m sure there is a better way of doing this, but have opted to call the toString method and use some regexery to try and solve this.

// inspect: // A function to inspect a function's parameters // Returns the name, parameters and length // The length includes default arguments aswell as spread arguments const groupsRx = { // A collection of regexes to match balanced groups to a depth of 3 // e.g. match ... [1, 2, [3]] ... or ... { x: 2, y : { z: 3 }} ... // Used to match default parameter groups e.g. function (x, y = →[1, 2]←)) groups: { parens: /\([^)(]*(?:\([^)(]*(?:\([^)(]*(?:[^)(]*)*\)[^)(]*)*\)[^)(]*)*\)/, braces: /\{[^}{]*(?:\{[^}{]*(?:\{[^}{]*(?:[^}{]*)*\}[^}{]*)*\}[^}{]*)*\}/, brackets: /\[[^\]\[]*(?:\[[^\]\[]*(?:\[[^\]\[]*(?:[^\]\[]*)*\][^\]\[]*)*\][^\]\[]*)*\]/ }, join() { // concatenates the regex groups with pipe returning one regex const groups = Object.values(this.groups) return new RegExp(groups.map((rx) => rx.source).join('|'), 'g') } } function inspect(fn) { // matches all the parameters within parentheses const params = fn.toString().match(groupsRx.groups.parens)[0].slice(1, -1) const balancedGroups = groupsRx.join() // matches groups e.g. (x, y = foo→('bar')←, z = →[1,2,3]←) const groups = params.matchAll(balancedGroups) // replace the groups with a % placeholder so that // params can be split on commas into an array, and // then replace placeholders with the groups const parameters = params .replace(balancedGroups, '%') .split(/\s*,\s*/) .map((param) => param.replaceAll('%', () => groups.next().value)) return { name: fn.name, parameters, length: parameters.length } }

Examples

const foo = (x, y, z = [1,2,3], ...args) => {} const bar = (x, y = foo(1, 2), { property: prop }) => {} console.log(foo.length) // 2 console.log(inspect(foo)) /* { 'name': 'foo', 'parameters': ['x', 'y', 'z = [1, 2, 3]', '...args'], 'length': 4 } */ console.log(bar.length) // 1 console.log(inspect(bar)) /* { 'name': 'bar', 'parameters': ['x', 'y = foo(1, 2)', '{ property: prop }'], 'length': 3 } */

I may well be barking up the wrong tree here. I know it’s a tad flakey, so any input is welcome.