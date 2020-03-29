Getting Started with GulpJS errors

Hi,

Just to be sure, is this the book you mean?

SitePoint Premium An Introduction to Gulp.js In this guide, we'll introduce Gulp.js. We'll start out by installing Gulp and using it to carry out some basic tasks, such as compressing images, and then move on to using it for more advanced tasks, like populating a database.

If so, which is the section with the code that is giving you the error? It would be helpful if you could provide steps to reproduce the error you are having.

Riadkilani: Riadkilani: I cannot figure out why a tutorial from Sitepoint would give broken code…

Anything is possible — a version mismatch, typo etc.