Getting Reference error with Ajax call inside a function

I have the following code (remove lot of code for brevity purpose) in my index.html.

When I remove the Ajax call from the getConcepts function, I don’t get any error and all the console logs statements shows up in the console.

Howver, when I try to call the getConcepts function with Ajax call, I keep getting

ReferenceError: getConcepts is not defined index.html:1:1 Why?

<script type="text/javascript"> function getConcepts() { console.log("Title of Research Project inside index.html"); var project_title = $("#projectTitleId").val(); console.log(project_title); console.log("Description of Research Project inside index.html"); var project_description = $("#descriptionId").val(); console.log(project_description); var intendedUse = sessionStorage.getItem("selectedIntendedUse"); console.log("Intended Use inside index.html"); console.log(intendedUse); $.ajax({ type: "Post", url: "http://localhost:8080/Datagetter/datagetter", data:{ p_in_user_id: 'JACK', p_in_user_application:'MyAPP', personnel_id='12345' }, async: true, cache: false, success: function(data) { console.log("Inside success of datagetter endpoint"); console.log(data); }; }​);​ } else { } } } </script> </head> <body> <div id="wrapper"> <button class="btn btn-success" id="conceptsButton" onclick="getConcepts()">Request Data</button> </div> <!-- /#wrapper --> </script> </body> </html>

Edit - Adding actual code

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta content="text/html;charset=utf-8" http-equiv="Content-Type"> <meta content="utf-8" http-equiv="encoding"> <link href="//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet" id="bootstrap-css"> <link href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap-validator/0.4.5/css/bootstrapvalidator.min.css" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="style.css" rel="stylesheet" > <link rel="stylesheet" href="js/style.css"/> <link href="js/jquery.growl.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" /> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.4.0.min.js"></script> <script src='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap-validator/0.4.5/js/bootstrapvalidator.min.js'></script> <script type="text/javascript"> function getConcepts() { alert ("yo"); /*$.ajax({ type: "Post", url: "http://localhost:8080/Datagetter/datagetter", data:{ p_in_user_id: 'JACK', p_in_user_application:'MyAPP', personnel_id='12345' }, async: true, cache: false, success: function(data) { console.log("Inside success of datagetter endpoint"); console.log(data); }; }​);​*/ } </script> </head> <body> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- Navigation --> <nav class="navbar navbar-inverse navbar-fixed-top" role="navigation"> <!-- Brand and toggle get grouped for better mobile display --> <div class="navbar-header"> <a class="navbar-brand" > <img src="images/test.png" width = "210px" height = "50px" > </a> </div> <!-- Top Menu Items --> <ul class="nav navbar-right top-nav"> <li class="dropdown"> <a href="#" class="dropdown-toggle" data-toggle="dropdown" ></a> </li> </ul> <!-- Sidebar Menu Items - These collapse to the responsive navigation menu on small screens --> <div class="collapse navbar-collapse navbar-ex1-collapse"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav side-nav"> </ul> </div> <!-- /.navbar-collapse --> </nav> <div id="page-wrapper"> <div class="container-fluid"> <!-- Page Heading --> <div class="row" id="main" > <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-12 well " style="padding:0px;" id="content"> <h3>Data Getterr!</h3> </div> <!-- BEGIN Bootstrap form testing--> <form class="form-horizontal" id="validateForm" method="POST" onsubmit="return false"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-offset-1 col-md-4"> <!--<div class="form-group"> <label class="control-label">Select your desk sets:</label> <select id = "deskSetlist" name="deskSets" class="form-control" > <option value=" " >Please select desk set</option> <option value=" " >test1</option> <option value=" " >test2</option> </select> </div>--> <div class="form-group"> <label class="control-label">Description of research project:</label> <textarea class="form-control" id = "descriptionId"name="descriptionOfResearchProject" placeholder="Enter your description here...."></textarea> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-offset-1 col-md-4"> <div class="form-group"> <label class="control-label">Title of your research project:</label> <input id = "projectTitleId" name="titleOfResearchProject" placeholder="Enter your title here...." class="form-control" type="text"> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label class="control-label">Intended use:</label> <select id="intendedUseList" name="intendedUse" class="form-control" > <option value=" " >Please select one</option> <option>First</option> <option>Second</option> <option>Third</option> </select> </div> <!--<div class="form-group"> <button class="btn btn-success" id="conceptsButton" onclick="getConcepts()">Request Data</button> </div>--> </div> </div> <div class="row" id="smartSearchDisp" style= "margin-top: 25px;"> <p>A div for smart search!</p> </div> <button class="btn btn-success" id="conceptsButton" onclick="getConcepts()">Request Data</button> <!--<button class="btn btn-success" id="conceptsButton" >Request Data</button>--> </form> <!-- END form testing--> </div> <!-- /.container-fluid --> </div> <!-- /#page-wrapper --> </div><!-- /#wrapper --> <!-- <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.4.0.min.js"></script> <script src="//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.0/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script> --> <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/moment.js/2.18.1/moment.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="js/bundle.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="js/downloader.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="js/jquery.growl.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> //Initialize function when document 'is ready' $(document).ready(function() { //BEGIN FORM Validations $('#validateForm').bootstrapValidator({ feedbackIcons: { valid: 'glyphicon glyphicon-ok', invalid: 'glyphicon glyphicon-remove', validating: 'glyphicon glyphicon-refresh' }, fields: { deskSets: { validators: { notEmpty: { message: 'Please select a desk set' } } }, titleOfResearchProject: { validators: { stringLength: { min: 5, message: 'Please Enter the title with minimum 5 letters length' }, notEmpty: { message: 'Please Enter title of your project' } } }, descriptionOfResearchProject: { validators: { stringLength: { min: 15, max: 100, message: 'Please enter at least 15 characters and no more than 100' }, notEmpty: { message: 'Please Enter Description' } } }, intendedUse: { validators: { notEmpty: { message: 'Please select one option' } } }, } }); //END FORM Validations }); //END FORM Validations </script> </body> </html>