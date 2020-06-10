Getting Reference error with Ajax call inside a function

I have the following code (remove lot of code for brevity purpose) in my index.html.
When I remove the Ajax call from the getConcepts function, I don’t get any error and all the console logs statements shows up in the console.
Howver, when I try to call the getConcepts function with Ajax call, I keep getting
ReferenceError: getConcepts is not defined index.html:1:1 Why?
<script type="text/javascript">
function getConcepts() {
console.log("Title of Research Project inside index.html");
var project_title = $("#projectTitleId").val();
console.log(project_title);
console.log("Description of Research Project inside index.html");
var project_description = $("#descriptionId").val();
console.log(project_description);
var intendedUse = sessionStorage.getItem("selectedIntendedUse");
console.log("Intended Use inside index.html");
console.log(intendedUse);
$.ajax({
type: "Post",
url: "http://localhost:8080/Datagetter/datagetter",
data:{
p_in_user_id: 'JACK',
p_in_user_application:'MyAPP',
personnel_id='12345'
},
async: true,
cache: false,
success: function(data) {
console.log("Inside success of datagetter endpoint");
console.log(data);
};
});
}
else {
}
}
}
</script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="wrapper">
<button class="btn btn-success" id="conceptsButton" onclick="getConcepts()">Request Data</button>
</div>
<!-- /#wrapper -->
</script>
</body>
</html>