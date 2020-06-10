Getting Reference error with Ajax call inside a function

JavaScript
I have the following code (remove lot of code for brevity purpose) in my index.html.

When I remove the Ajax call from the getConcepts function, I don’t get any error and all the console logs statements shows up in the console.

Howver, when I try to call the getConcepts function with Ajax call, I keep getting

ReferenceError: getConcepts is not defined index.html:1:1 Why?

<script type="text/javascript">
   function getConcepts() {
       
               
   
               console.log("Title of Research Project inside index.html");
               var project_title = $("#projectTitleId").val();
               console.log(project_title);
   
               console.log("Description of Research Project inside index.html");
               var project_description = $("#descriptionId").val();
               console.log(project_description);
   
               var intendedUse = sessionStorage.getItem("selectedIntendedUse");
               console.log("Intended Use inside index.html");
               console.log(intendedUse);
   
               $.ajax({
                       type: "Post",
                       url: "http://localhost:8080/Datagetter/datagetter",
                       data:{
                          p_in_user_id: 'JACK',
                          p_in_user_application:'MyAPP',
                          personnel_id='12345'
                       },
                       async: true,
                       cache: false,
                       success: function(data) {
                           
                           console.log("Inside success of datagetter endpoint");
                           console.log(data);
   
   
                       };
                   }​);​
   
   
   
   
   
              
           }
           else {
               
           }
       }
    }
   
   
</script>
</head>
<body>
   <div id="wrapper">
      <button class="btn btn-success" id="conceptsButton" onclick="getConcepts()">Request Data</button>
   </div>
   <!-- /#wrapper -->
   </script>
</body>
</html>