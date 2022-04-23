Getting each array inside brackets in associative array

I have grouped an associative array and stored the items into a variable to send to a JS file from PHP. The associative array looks like this and is pulling two different JSON from a two separate tables in a database:
[{"year":"2020"},{"year":"2021"},{"year":"2022"}],[{"year":"2020"},{"year":"2021"},{"year":"2022"}]
I am trying to access each object like this
[{"year":"2020"}]
I can console.log each JSON individually but not each object. I have added a foreach loop but it just console logs each character. How do I access each object individually?
This is my JS
// This gives me an array with each associative array but I am needing to get each object inside each associative array
var dynamicDBJSON = lfCreatorData.lfJSON;
var stringIt = JSON.stringify(dynamicDBJSON);
var obj = JSON.parse(stringIt);
var abc = (obj);
console.log(abc);
// When I add the for each it console.logs either every grouped associative array or an individual character.
// Loop through each data JSON
Object.keys(abc).forEach(key => {
console.log(abc);
});
Object.keys(abc).forEach(key => {
console.log(abc[key]);
});
The output is one array. This separates the two associative arrays but doesn’t give me access to each array.
[{"year":"2020"}`,{"year":"2021"},{"year":"2022"}]
I need to further separate this array so that I can console.log each associative array separately.
{"year":"2020"}
{"year":"2021"}
{"year":"2022"}
____________
{"year":"2020"}
{"year":"2021"}
{"year":"2022"}
Note the square brackets:
[{"year":"2020"},{"year":"2021"},{"year":"2022"}],-->[{"year":"2020"},{"year":"2021"},{"year":"2022"}]
I need to console log just like this except instead of one array in the console I need two arrays printed in console. Right now I can get one array printed or I can print every single character of both arrays. Sorry if this is confusing.
Basically, in lamens terms, I need to console log each item in the array but separate each array. Using the square brackets to signify the start of a new array.
Yes this is confusing
Can you show us what you like to output?
They are very similar so literally, I need to print both of the arrays into the console.
I am grouping JSONS I have stored in a database because it is sent to my JS file only once. The JSONS are now accessible in my JS file but I am having a hard time separating them since they share the same variable name.
var myCombinedJSONVar = [{“year”:“2020”},{“year”:“2021”},{“year”:“2022”}],[{“year”:“2020”},{“year”:“2021”},{“year”:“2022”}]
I need something like for each bracket separated array in myCombinedJSONVar console.log each key value pair.