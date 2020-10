Just joined, so hello!

I’m primarily a UI/UX designer but I previously could build responsive sites using bootstrap 3 and used SASS basics. I’m looking to get back into this and want to be able to fully build my designs and use Wordpress for the CMS. I really don’t know where to start and what to learn, I haven’t touched flexbox, CSS grid etc.

Could anyone give me some ideas of where to start?

Thanks,

Paul