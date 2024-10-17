Getting a page to memorize what has been input

I normally only have one or two inputs on a form, and editing such is no problem. However, I’d like to find a way to do this so that my form memorizes what has been input. I’m pretty certain this can probably be best done using Ajax or Javascript, but I’m not on the best of terms with either.

The plan is to have some error checking above the form, with relevant error messages, but not sure how to get the form to display what has been input already.

Code begins:

echo ‘’;

echo ‘Select Location:’;

echo ‘ ’; echo ‘Please select’; foreach ($pnames as $name => $pid) { echo ‘’ . $name . ‘’; } echo ‘ ’;

echo ‘Department:

’;

echo ‘Appointment (date and time):’;

echo ‘’;

echo ‘

Does the client use a walking aid:

’;echo ‘’;echo ‘None required’;echo ‘’;echo ‘Has zimmer’;echo ‘’;echo ‘Requires zimmer’;echo ‘’;echo ‘Has wheelchair’;echo ‘’;echo ‘Requires wheelchair’;echo ‘

Blue badge?

’;echo ‘’;echo ‘ I have a blue badge’;echo ‘

Assistance

’;echo ‘’;echo ‘None required’;echo ‘’;echo ‘Needs some help’;echo ‘’;echo ‘Bringing help’;echo ‘Notes:’;echo ‘Next’;Code ends.I am using the POST method, and I assume that there is some way to assign the already entered values from $_POST?Thanks.