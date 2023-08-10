Get JSON array as object with PHP and PDO

Hi,
I need to work on an older script with PHP and PDO.
I have a mySQL database containing a JSON column named “types” which contains a simple array like
["a","b","c"]
Lets imagine the table has another column named “Name”.
I now want to fetch from this table an object with PDO which is containing a nested array from the JSON column.
So the result of the
result = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)
looks like that at the moment
object(stdClass)#129 (16) {
["name"]=>
string(9) "theName"
["types"]=>
string(1) "["a","b","c"]"
}
But I want to directly parse the JSON to an object that the result is
object(stdClass)#129 (16) {
["name"]=>
string(9) "theName"
["types"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
string(3) "a"
[1]=>
string(3) "b"
[2]=>
string(3) "c"
}
}
Is this possible or do I need to run a json_decode over each fetched item?
In node this is pretty easy by putting a callback in the mySQL result parse, but no idea how this could work with PDO