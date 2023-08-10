Get JSON array as object with PHP and PDO

1

Hi,

I need to work on an older script with PHP and PDO.

I have a mySQL database containing a JSON column named “types” which contains a simple array like

["a","b","c"]

Lets imagine the table has another column named “Name”.

I now want to fetch from this table an object with PDO which is containing a nested array from the JSON column.

So the result of the

result = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)

looks like that at the moment

object(stdClass)#129 (16) {
  ["name"]=>
  string(9) "theName"
  ["types"]=>
  string(1) "["a","b","c"]"
}

But I want to directly parse the JSON to an object that the result is

object(stdClass)#129 (16) {
  ["name"]=>
  string(9) "theName"
  ["types"]=>
  array(3) {
    [0]=>
    string(3) "a"
    [1]=>
    string(3) "b"
    [2]=>
    string(3) "c"
  }
}

Is this possible or do I need to run a json_decode over each fetched item?

In node this is pretty easy by putting a callback in the mySQL result parse, but no idea how this could work with PDO

2

Ew.

Well, there’s two different paths here; parsing a JSON, and parsing specifically this array-string. I shall assume the latter for the moment.
$result->types = explode(",",str_replace(array("[","]",'"'), "",$result->types));

Can you do it “directly”? no. PDO doesnt have a column type for JSON.

3

I guess this is much easier by doing a

$result->types = json_decode($result->types);

That’s what I was afraid of. Really bad as this is today a more then common situation where you have JSON in a database table.

4

I can hear @r937 's screams of anguish from miles away…