Get JSON array as object with PHP and PDO

Hi,

I need to work on an older script with PHP and PDO.

I have a mySQL database containing a JSON column named “types” which contains a simple array like

["a","b","c"]

Lets imagine the table has another column named “Name”.

I now want to fetch from this table an object with PDO which is containing a nested array from the JSON column.

So the result of the

result = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)

looks like that at the moment

object(stdClass)#129 (16) { ["name"]=> string(9) "theName" ["types"]=> string(1) "["a","b","c"]" }

But I want to directly parse the JSON to an object that the result is

object(stdClass)#129 (16) { ["name"]=> string(9) "theName" ["types"]=> array(3) { [0]=> string(3) "a" [1]=> string(3) "b" [2]=> string(3) "c" } }

Is this possible or do I need to run a json_decode over each fetched item?

In node this is pretty easy by putting a callback in the mySQL result parse, but no idea how this could work with PDO