Get current page name without query string

How do I modify this to return the current page name without query string please?
document.write(location.href.split("/").slice(-1));
thanks …
Hi @pmaher1705, the
location has more properties than just
href; e.g. you might do
console.log(location.origin + location.pathname)
The location documentation page has the answers for you there.
You can also
console.log(location) to see a live example of all the different properties.
location.pathname gives the current page name with no query string.
document.write(location.pathname.split("/").slice(-1));