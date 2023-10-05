i build FTMS webApp using js . i connect to the indoor bike the error msg will pop ( GATT operation not permitted. ) how to fix this bug help me !

<script> async function connectToDevice() { try { const device = await navigator.bluetooth.requestDevice({ filters: [{ services: ['cycling_power'] }], }); const server = await device.gatt.connect(); const cpsService = await server.getPrimaryService('cycling_power'); const powerCharacteristic = await cpsService.getCharacteristic('cycling_power_measurement'); // const cadenceCharacteristic = await cpsService.getCharacteristic('0x0483'); const powerValueSpan = document.getElementById('powerValue'); // const cadenceValueSpan = document.getElementById('cadenceValue'); device.addEventListener('gattserverdisconnected', () => { // Handle device disconnection here }); const updateValues = async () => { console.log("8"); const powerValue = await powerCharacteristic.readValue(); console.log(powerValue); // const cadenceValue = await cadenceCharacteristic.readValue(); // Parse power and cadence values according to the Bluetooth standard. const power = powerValue.getInt16(0, true) / 10; // Divide by 10 for 1 decimal place // const cadence = cadenceValue.getUint8(0); console.log(power); powerValueSpan.textContent = power + ' watts'; // cadenceValueSpan.textContent = cadence + ' RPM'; }; updateValues(); // Set up a periodic update (e.g., every 0.5 seconds) setInterval(updateValues, 500); } catch (error) { if (error instanceof DOMException && error.name === 'NotAllowedError') { // Handle permission-related errors console.error('Permission to access Bluetooth denied.'); } else { // Handle other GATT-related errors console.error('GATT operation failed:', error); } } } const connectButton = document.getElementById('connectButton'); connectButton.addEventListener('click', connectToDevice); </script>