i build FTMS webApp using js . i connect to the indoor bike the error msg will pop ( GATT operation not permitted. ) how to fix this bug help me !
<script>
async function connectToDevice() {
try {
const device = await navigator.bluetooth.requestDevice({
filters: [{ services: ['cycling_power'] }],
});
const server = await device.gatt.connect();
const cpsService = await server.getPrimaryService('cycling_power');
const powerCharacteristic = await cpsService.getCharacteristic('cycling_power_measurement');
// const cadenceCharacteristic = await cpsService.getCharacteristic('0x0483');
const powerValueSpan = document.getElementById('powerValue');
// const cadenceValueSpan = document.getElementById('cadenceValue');
device.addEventListener('gattserverdisconnected', () => {
// Handle device disconnection here
});
const updateValues = async () => {
console.log("8");
const powerValue = await powerCharacteristic.readValue();
console.log(powerValue);
// const cadenceValue = await cadenceCharacteristic.readValue();
// Parse power and cadence values according to the Bluetooth standard.
const power = powerValue.getInt16(0, true) / 10; // Divide by 10 for 1 decimal place
// const cadence = cadenceValue.getUint8(0);
console.log(power);
powerValueSpan.textContent = power + ' watts';
// cadenceValueSpan.textContent = cadence + ' RPM';
};
updateValues();
// Set up a periodic update (e.g., every 0.5 seconds)
setInterval(updateValues, 500);
}
catch (error) {
if (error instanceof DOMException && error.name === 'NotAllowedError') {
// Handle permission-related errors
console.error('Permission to access Bluetooth denied.');
} else {
// Handle other GATT-related errors
console.error('GATT operation failed:', error);
}
}
}
const connectButton = document.getElementById('connectButton');
connectButton.addEventListener('click', connectToDevice);
</script>