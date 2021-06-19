Gap at the side of the flex container

What is determining the width of the items in each row? Do they add up to 100% or 100vw? If not, why not? (Hint, at this moment it is the alt text; but if it weren’t…)

If .container is assigned display:flex, then the immediate children of the flex container must be the flex items. It looks like you want them to be an equal 4 across so each one should be 25% or equivalent. With that thought in mind, it doesn’t seem practical to try to assign the widths to the images themselves, does it? Also, I don’t think you have considered that the aspect ratio of your facebook images may depend on the aspect ratio of the browser window.

Give it another go. Validate your code before posting and include a dummy image to simulate the ones from facebook. You are off to a good start but just haven’t thought through the dynamics of what infuences or limits what.

Recommended reading and experimenting: