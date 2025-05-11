Weird margin issue around image container

Hey everyone,

I’m working on a simple portfolio site and ran into a strange issue with image containers. I’m displaying a bunch of product thumbnails inside a flexbox grid, and for some reason there’s a random margin appearing at the bottom of some images even though I’ve set everything to margin: 0 and display: block .

I initially thought it was an issue with image size or padding, but even after using a background remover on the images, the problem still persists. So I don’t think it’s due to transparent edges or anything like that.

Has anyone seen this kind of thing before? Could it be a default line-height or vertical alignment thing?

Thanks!