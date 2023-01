I am trying to use function overloading in Python, but I am getting an error that says “TypeError: add() takes 2 positional arguments but 3 were given.” Can anyone help me understand why this is happening and how to fix it? Here is an example of my code:

def add(a, b): return a + b def add(a, b, c): return a + b + c print(add(1, 2)) # should return 3 print(add(1, 2, 3)) # should return 6"