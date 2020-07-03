Function confusion

i m learning php any best site, tutorials for learning php…???. it sound silly / stupid but i got little confusion with functions parameters below is what i mean:

<?php function show($now){ echo $now; } show('hello');//this will call function and execute the input parameter //but when i create new parameter as below and call the function how is new parameter $top is being display as i haven't echo $top $top = 'im here for you'; show($top); When i pass new parameter $top does function become like below: function show($top){ echo $top; } show($top); //does $top automatically replace $now everywhere in function, how it is working..? ?>