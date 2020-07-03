Function confusion

i m learning php any best site, tutorials for learning php…???. it sound silly / stupid but i got little confusion with functions parameters below is what i mean:
<?php
function show($now){
echo $now;
}
show('hello');//this will call function and execute the input parameter
//but when i create new parameter as below and call the function how is new parameter $top is being display as i haven't echo $top
$top = 'im here for you';
show($top);
When i pass new parameter $top does function become like below:
function show($top){
echo $top;
}
show($top);
//does $top automatically replace $now everywhere in function, how it is working..?
?>