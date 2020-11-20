Front end development tool for website

Hi, I have my website filesystem on my local machine. I want to use any tool so that I can make changes from frontend i.e.html pages and it should get encorporated with HTML code directly just as in front page. Can anybody suggest me such tools.
It’s not really clear what you are trying to do, so perhaps be more specific about your exact requirements. Perhaps you want a CMS (such as WordPress)?
Are you asking for WYSIWYG editors (What You See Is What You Get?) You should probably go look into CMS like Wordpress. That’s popular.
I just use a text file editor.
WordPress doesn’t upload automatically to the web server. I think what he wants is a text editor with FTP capabilities and maybe even synchronization.
Dreamweaver (code view, please) or Notepad++ as an example
@shiv_jad if my understanding is correct, you’re looking for something like the ancient MS FrontPage app that was intended to make creating web pages that would work in old versions of IE easier for the non-techie.
Click a button, bada bing bada boom, there’s the mark-up for a table etc. (along with horrendous atrocities unfit for non-IE consumption).
If you don’t care a hoot about the quality of a page or how it might or might not display in a browser, then by all means look for such an app. But if you want to do it right, take the advice others have given and try learning the basics of HTML and CSS and a plain text editor like Notepad++ will get you miles.
