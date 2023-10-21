Front End Developer Advanced CSS Layout Assessment issue

I finished the Front End Developer Advanced CSS Layout Assessment and on #4 my solution looks exactly as it should, but it shows an error saying > 600px has to have 7,5,8 in the middle.

The instructions said to pay attention to the order, and as I used grid for my solution, I didn’t have to use order for my solution for that.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="src/styles.css"> </head> <body> <div data-testid="wrapper"> <div>0</div> <div>1</div> <div>2</div> <div>3</div> <div>4</div> <div id="five">5</div> <div>6</div> <div>7</div> <div>8</div> <div>9</div> <div>10</div> <div>11</div> <div>12</div> </div> </body> </html>