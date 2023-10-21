Front End Developer Advanced CSS Layout Assessment issue

I finished the Front End Developer Advanced CSS Layout Assessment and on #4 my solution looks exactly as it should, but it shows an error saying > 600px has to have 7,5,8 in the middle.
The instructions said to pay attention to the order, and as I used grid for my solution, I didn’t have to use order for my solution for that.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="src/styles.css">
</head>
<body>
  <div data-testid="wrapper">
    <div>0</div>
    <div>1</div>
    <div>2</div>
    <div>3</div>
    <div>4</div>
    <div id="five">5</div>
    <div>6</div>
    <div>7</div>
    <div>8</div>
    <div>9</div>
    <div>10</div>
    <div>11</div>
    <div>12</div>
  </div>
</body>
</html>

body {
  background-color: white;
}

div{
  display: grid;
  gap: 10px;
}

div div{
  border: 1px solid black;
  display: flex;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  height: 101px;
}

@media screen and (max-width: 600px){
  #five{
      order: -5;
   }
}

@media screen and (min-width: 601px){
  div{
    grid-template-rows: repeat(4,1fr);
    grid-template-columns: repeat(4,1fr);
  }
  #five{
      grid-row: span 2;
      grid-column: span 2;
      height: 100%;
    }
}

/* Add your CSS here */