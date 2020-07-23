FPDF Word Wrap columns automatically as needed

I’m creating a PHP sales report using FPDF, but the customer’s name overlaps into the other columns.
How would I transform this code:
<?php
require("fpdf/fpdf.php");
include("../dbconnect.php");
class Report extends FPDF {
function header() {
$this->Image('../../img/casco_seal.png', 10, 6, 25, 25);
$this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 14);
$this->Cell(265, 5, 'Casco Signs Inc.', 0, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln();
$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 12);
$this->Cell(265, 10, 'Sales Report | ' . date("F Y"), 0, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln(25);
}
function footer() {
$this->SetY(-15);
$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 9);
$this->Cell(0, 10, 'Page '. $this->PageNo(), 0, 0,'R');
}
function headerSummary() {
$x = $this->GetX();
$this->SetX(15);
$this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 11);
$this->Cell(20, 10, 'SP', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, 'Cust. #', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(70, 10, 'Name', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(25, 10, 'Sales', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(27, 10, 'Extra Charge', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(27, 10, 'Sales Tax', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(30, 10, 'Total > $1000', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(30, 10, 'Total < $1000', 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln();
$this->SetX($x);
}
function viewSummary() {
$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 10);
global $pdo;
$sql = "SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman, Customer_Number as customer, Customer_Name as name, SUM(Sales_Amount) as invoiced_sales, Extra_Charge_Amount as extra_charge, Tax_Amount as tax, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount > 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000 FROM invoices GROUP BY Salesperson_1, Customer_Number WITH ROLLUP";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) {
$x = $this->GetX();
$this->SetX(15);
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->salesman, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(20, 10, $data->customer, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(70, 10, $data->name, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(25, 10, $data->invoiced_sales, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(27, 10, $data->extra_charge, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(27, 10, $data->tax, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(30, 10, $data->total_above_1000, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Cell(30, 10, $data->total_below_1000, 1, 0, 'C');
$this->Ln();
$this->SetX($x);
}
}
}
$pdf = new Report();
$pdf->SetTitle('CascoTax | Sales Report');
$pdf->AliasNbPages();
$pdf->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0);
$pdf->headerSummary();
$pdf->viewSummary();
$pdf->Output('I', date("F Y") . ' ' . 'Sales Report.pdf');
?>
to make the “Name” column (or
$this->Cell(70, 10, $data->name, 1, 0, 'C'); )word wrap automatically?
I know I have to use
MultiCell(); somewhere, but I can’t figure out how to do it.
I’ve also tried using this GitHub file with no luck.