FPDF Word Wrap columns automatically as needed

I’m creating a PHP sales report using FPDF, but the customer’s name overlaps into the other columns.

How would I transform this code:

<?php require("fpdf/fpdf.php"); include("../dbconnect.php"); class Report extends FPDF { function header() { $this->Image('../../img/casco_seal.png', 10, 6, 25, 25); $this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 14); $this->Cell(265, 5, 'Casco Signs Inc.', 0, 0, 'C'); $this->Ln(); $this->SetFont('Arial', '', 12); $this->Cell(265, 10, 'Sales Report | ' . date("F Y"), 0, 0, 'C'); $this->Ln(25); } function footer() { $this->SetY(-15); $this->SetFont('Arial', '', 9); $this->Cell(0, 10, 'Page '. $this->PageNo(), 0, 0,'R'); } function headerSummary() { $x = $this->GetX(); $this->SetX(15); $this->SetFont('Arial', 'B', 11); $this->Cell(20, 10, 'SP', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(20, 10, 'Cust. #', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(70, 10, 'Name', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(25, 10, 'Sales', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(27, 10, 'Extra Charge', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(27, 10, 'Sales Tax', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(30, 10, 'Total > $1000', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(30, 10, 'Total < $1000', 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Ln(); $this->SetX($x); } function viewSummary() { $this->SetFont('Arial', '', 10); global $pdo; $sql = "SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman, Customer_Number as customer, Customer_Name as name, SUM(Sales_Amount) as invoiced_sales, Extra_Charge_Amount as extra_charge, Tax_Amount as tax, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount > 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000 FROM invoices GROUP BY Salesperson_1, Customer_Number WITH ROLLUP"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(); while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) { $x = $this->GetX(); $this->SetX(15); $this->Cell(20, 10, $data->salesman, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(20, 10, $data->customer, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(70, 10, $data->name, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(25, 10, $data->invoiced_sales, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(27, 10, $data->extra_charge, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(27, 10, $data->tax, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(30, 10, $data->total_above_1000, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(30, 10, $data->total_below_1000, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Ln(); $this->SetX($x); } } } $pdf = new Report(); $pdf->SetTitle('CascoTax | Sales Report'); $pdf->AliasNbPages(); $pdf->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0); $pdf->headerSummary(); $pdf->viewSummary(); $pdf->Output('I', date("F Y") . ' ' . 'Sales Report.pdf'); ?>

to make the “Name” column (or $this->Cell(70, 10, $data->name, 1, 0, 'C'); )word wrap automatically?