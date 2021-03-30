Formwrapper DIV floating out of place

I have this website ministryofcleaning.com.au when opened in desktop view, the div with class=form-wrapper with the contact form is floating up overlapping with the banner image, while it should be under that.
It used to work before, so likely a small change can fix it. Need help with that.
