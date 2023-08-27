Hello, I asked GPT4 and GPT4 Code Interpreter to write a PHP program to format a plain text (chapter of a book) into maximum 100 paragraphs of maximum 5000 characters, with separators.

After an hours and over 20 attempts the AI still can’t find the reason why separators appear in every sentence.

Any help is much appreciated.

// Read the content of the file $content = file_get_contents("input.txt"); // Split the content into lines $lines = explode("

", trim($content)); $outputs = []; $current_output = ""; $separator = "============================================"; $warning_separator = "====================TEXTE=TROP=LONG======================="; foreach ($lines as $line) { // Check if the line is empty, signaling a new paragraph if (trim($line) == "") { $outputs[] = trim($current_output); $current_output = ""; continue; } // If adding the line (and a potential separator if not the first line in current output) would exceed the limit if (strlen($current_output . $line . ($current_output != "" ? $separator : "")) > 4950) { $outputs[] = trim($current_output); $current_output = $line; } else { $current_output .= ($current_output != "" ? $separator : "") . $line; } // Limit the number of paragraphs to 100 if (count($outputs) == 100) { break; } } // If there are still unprocessed lines after creating 100 output paragraphs, append the warning separator if (count($outputs) == 100) { $outputs[99] = $warning_separator; } elseif ($current_output != "") { $outputs[] = trim($current_output); } // Display the outputs echo implode("



", $outputs); ?>

