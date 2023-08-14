Form keeps on submitting and doesn't wait for save button from jquery dialog

I have the following form code and the javascript code as shown below. Problem is when the execution reaches validateDialogForm() , a jquery diaog is shown if some conditions are satisfied. And I do see the diaog for few seconds but it won’t stay there and form just keeps on submitting. I want to form to halt for sometime and submit only when user hits save button. I have tried putting return false; just before the end of validateDialogForm() function so that stops the form from submitting but then when I hit the save button of the dialog, it won’t move forward with submitting the form and just stays as it is. What am I doing wrong here? Current state of below code is that the form will continue to submit regardless of jquery dialog. (Lot of irrelevant code has been removed for clarity)

<form id="orderForm" action="/mywebsite/order.htm" method="POST" onsubmit="return (validateOrderForm(this) && validateDialogForm())"> <input id="choiceBstatus" name="choiceBstatus" type="hidden" value="true"> <div id="ownerDisplayFields" style="visibility: visible;"> <table class="noPrint"> //some divs </tbody></table> </div> <div id="pManualTitle" style="display: block"> <table class="noPrint"> <tbody> </tbody></table> </div> <div id="checklist_dialog" title="New Title" style="display: none;"> <p>Checklist 1 goes here</p> <p>Checklist 2 goes here </p> </div> <table class="noPrint"> <tbody><tr> <td align="center"><br> <input class="button" type="submit" name="save" value="Save"> - <input class="button" type="submit" name="cancel" value="Cancel" onclick="bCancel = true;"> </td> </tr> </tbody></table> <script type="text/javascript"> $('#checklist_dialog').hide(); function validateDialogForm(){ $('#checklist_dialog').show(); var isConfirmed = false; //STEP:1 Check if option B is selected. var selectedVal = ""; var selected = $("input[type='radio'][name='sampleChoice']:checked"); if (selected.length > 0) { selectedVal = selected.val(); console.log("Selected Option is "+selectedVal); } if(selectedVal === "choiceB"){ if($("#choiceBstatus").val() === "true"){ //show the dialog box $('#checklist_dialog').dialog({ modal: true, maxWidth:600, maxHeight: 500, width: 600, height: 500, overlay: { opacity: 0.7,background: "black"}, buttons: { "SAVE": function() { $(this).dialog('close'); alert("Inside SAVE button which is clicked"); $("#choiceBstatus").val("false"); //isConfirmed = true; return true; }, "CANCEL": function() { $(this).dialog('close'); alert("You must complete / save the checklist before saving your form!"); // return false; } } }); /* e.preventDefault(); return false; */ }//end of if($("#choiceBstatus").val() == true ){ if($("#choiceBstatus").val() === "false"){ // return true; } }//end of if(selectedVal === "choiceB"){ //return false; /* if(isConfirmed){ return true; } else { return false; } */ } </script> <div></div></form>