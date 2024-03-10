Form cache?

Hi,

I need to create a website which has nothing but one big form (questionnaire) with many inputs. For the user it is a mess if they start to fill the form and at one point they recognize that they have not all Informationen yet and so they cannot continue for maybe a few days.

Of course no one will let the page open for days.

So my idea is, why not cache all inputs of the form in local storage so that if he closes the page and reopens it later, he will not loose his already filled data.

How to develop this is clear but I ask myself, if this is not such an often needed scenario that there is some ready to use solution anywhere in the web?