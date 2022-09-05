forEach not working as expected in NodeJs

I am uploading the excel sheet in DB with the help of Nodejs, I am unable to authenticate and return the error as already exist the userid when the item.USER_ID already exists in DB. my server goes crash and returns an error as Error [ERR_HTTP_HEADERS_SENT]: Cannot set headers after they are sent to the client

Please help in the code how I fix this issue and make it, If the item.USER_ID already exists return error else insert.