forEach not working as expected in NodeJs

I am uploading the excel sheet in DB with the help of Nodejs, I am unable to authenticate and return the error as
already exist the userid when the
item.USER_ID already exists in DB. my server goes crash and returns an error as
Error [ERR_HTTP_HEADERS_SENT]: Cannot set headers after they are sent to the client
Please help in the code how I fix this issue and make it, If the
item.USER_ID already exists return error else insert.
var XLSX = require("xlsx");
const fs = require("fs");
try {
const transaction = await con.transaction();
var workbook = XLSX.readFile("myfile.xlsx");
let json_data = XLSX.utils.sheet_to_json(workbook.Sheets.Sheet1);
let count = 0;
json_data.map(async (item) => {
let stmt1 = await con.query("SELECT * FROM `table` WHERE `user_id` = :userid", { replacements: { userid: item.USER_ID }, type: con.QueryTypes.SELECT });
if (stmt1.length > 0) {
await transaction.rollback();
return res.json({ message: "already exist the userid" });
} else {
let stmt2 = await con.query("INSERT INTO `table` (`user_id` , `user_name`) VALUES ( :user_id , :user_name)", {
replacements: {
user_id: item.USER_ID,
user_name: item.USER_NAME,
},
type: con.QueryTypes.INSERT,
transaction: transaction,
});
count++;
if (count == json_data.length) {
await transaction.commit();
return res.json({ message: "file uploaded successfully.." });
}
}
});
} catch (err) {
await transaction.rollback();
return res.json({ code: 500, message: { msg: "SQL ERROR" }, error: err.stack, status: "error" });
}