forEach not working as expected in NodeJs

JavaScript
#1

I am uploading the excel sheet in DB with the help of Nodejs, I am unable to authenticate and return the error as already exist the userid when the item.USER_ID already exists in DB. my server goes crash and returns an error as Error [ERR_HTTP_HEADERS_SENT]: Cannot set headers after they are sent to the client

Please help in the code how I fix this issue and make it, If the item.USER_ID already exists return error else insert.

var XLSX = require("xlsx");
const fs = require("fs");

try {
	const transaction = await con.transaction();
	var workbook = XLSX.readFile("myfile.xlsx");
	let json_data = XLSX.utils.sheet_to_json(workbook.Sheets.Sheet1);

	let count = 0;
	json_data.map(async (item) => {
		let stmt1 = await con.query("SELECT * FROM `table` WHERE `user_id` = :userid", { replacements: { userid: item.USER_ID }, type: con.QueryTypes.SELECT });
		if (stmt1.length > 0) {
			await transaction.rollback();
			return res.json({ message: "already exist the userid" });
		} else {
			let stmt2 = await con.query("INSERT INTO `table` (`user_id` , `user_name`) VALUES ( :user_id , :user_name)", {
				replacements: {
					user_id: item.USER_ID,
					user_name: item.USER_NAME,
				},
				type: con.QueryTypes.INSERT,
				transaction: transaction,
			});
			count++;
			if (count == json_data.length) {
				await transaction.commit();
				return res.json({ message: "file uploaded successfully.." });
			}
		}
	});
} catch (err) {
	await transaction.rollback();
	return res.json({ code: 500, message: { msg: "SQL ERROR" }, error: err.stack, status: "error" });
}