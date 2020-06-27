Foreach loop not working in PHP

I am trying to make backup code like gmail provides to users to use it when they lost 2FA code etc.

same I want to make in my login panel where I am generating 10 numerical string for each user and save in my DB.

My function works like : If any key is not exist associated with username than Insert else Update.

In my below function insert works very fine but in update the last array code updates in all rows as same value.

I know below code works correct on his place but please tell me what will the good idea to update backup code if user want to re-generate code then ?

overall, I want if associated username is exist UPDATE else INSERT.

to the code…

function numString(int $length = 4, int $chunkSize = 0, string $delimiter = ' '): string { $code = ''; for ($i = 0; $i < $length; $i++) { $code .= mt_rand(0, 9); } if ($chunkSize > 0) { $code = trim(chunk_split($code, $chunkSize, $delimiter)); } return $code; } $codes = []; for ($i = 0; $i < 10; $i++) { $codes[] = numString(8, 4); } Array ( [0] => 7906 6967 [1] => 9285 5812 [2] => 6345 1839 [3] => 8623 7838 [4] => 7624 1454 [5] => 3604 8251 [6] => 4729 2187 [7] => 3018 5346 [8] => 7372 3447 [9] => 9491 4681 ) $stmt = $con->prepare('SELECT * FROM `table` WHERE `username`= :username'); $stmt->execute(array(':username' => 'TESTUSER')); $row = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); if(!$row) { echo "My Other Function"; exit()); } else { $stmt = $con->prepare("UPDATE `table` SET `myCode` = :key, `insertdate` = :mydate WHERE `username` = :username"); foreach ($codes AS $keywords) { $stmt->execute(array( ':key' => $keywords, ':mydate' => date('d-m-Y h:i:s A'), ':username' => 'TESTUSER' )); } }

Please help me and show and correct my mistake by posting the correct code so I can easily understand.