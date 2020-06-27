Foreach loop not working in PHP

PHP
#1

I am trying to make backup code like gmail provides to users to use it when they lost 2FA code etc.
same I want to make in my login panel where I am generating 10 numerical string for each user and save in my DB.
My function works like : If any key is not exist associated with username than Insert else Update.

In my below function insert works very fine but in update the last array code updates in all rows as same value.

I know below code works correct on his place but please tell me what will the good idea to update backup code if user want to re-generate code then ?

overall, I want if associated username is exist UPDATE else INSERT.
I am new in PHP and sitepoint have blocked my account in 2015 due to multiple account creation today I new created my account and posting the fresh post but this time I am at rules of sitepoint and follow them. never I will do like that… That time was minor Please forgive member/community head.

to the code…

function numString(int $length = 4, int $chunkSize = 0, string $delimiter = ' '): string {
$code = '';
for ($i = 0; $i < $length; $i++) {
   $code .= mt_rand(0, 9);
}
if ($chunkSize > 0) {
   $code = trim(chunk_split($code, $chunkSize, $delimiter));
}
return $code;
}

$codes = [];

for ($i = 0; $i < 10; $i++) {
   $codes[] = numString(8, 4);
}

Array
(
    [0] => 7906 6967
    [1] => 9285 5812
    [2] => 6345 1839
    [3] => 8623 7838
    [4] => 7624 1454
    [5] => 3604 8251
    [6] => 4729 2187
    [7] => 3018 5346
    [8] => 7372 3447
    [9] => 9491 4681
)

$stmt = $con->prepare('SELECT * FROM `table` WHERE `username`= :username');
$stmt->execute(array(':username' => 'TESTUSER'));
$row = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

if(!$row) {
  echo "My Other Function";
  exit());
} else {
   $stmt = $con->prepare("UPDATE `table` SET `myCode` = :key, `insertdate` = :mydate WHERE `username` = :username");
   foreach ($codes AS $keywords) {

      $stmt->execute(array(
       ':key' => $keywords,
       ':mydate' => date('d-m-Y h:i:s A'),
       ':username' => 'TESTUSER'
      ));
   
    }
}

Please help me and show and correct my mistake by posting the correct code so I can easily understand.

#2

Updating is not very useful here, making things overly complicated.

What I’d do instead is

if (user exists) {
   delete all tokens from user
}
foreach (codes as code) {
   insert code for user
}

So basically you will only use insert, and if the user already exists throw away all old codes first so you don’t have to find out which rows to update. The end result would be the same, but this is a lot easier :slight_smile:

1 Like
#3 
$stmt = $con->prepare('SELECT * FROM `table` WHERE `username`= :username');
$stmt->execute(array(':username' => 'TESTUSER'));
$row = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

if(!$row) {
  echo "Insert Function";
  exit());
} else {
   delete all tokens from user
   foreach (codes as code) {
      insert code for user
   }
}

Is this right way to do this ?

#4

Thanks for idea… Its works…
One help me more… I am blocked user on sitepoint… as I told in post I forgive my mistake of 2015… and now I learned how to communicate with community … Human is not perfect and never they are always… mistakes is in human nature… it means not we regret them permanently… Yes I can ask for give me once change… at the beginning of my sitepoint community journey I thought fun that time I was new in code world and in crazy in nature.

I really apology for that all and I wait for from suspend to till day around 6years for my mistakes. I know anytime my account may block as sitepoint detects. but @TechnoBear @cpradio mentors and administrator and hears of this community… Please give me once and allow to study here in your community… One chance only… might you can’t do anything on this regards but you can try to prevent again suspension because you have more powers.
Please I am awaiting for your response . If i not reply please think I has been blocked by sitepoint. Please take this strick and forgive my all mistake I have done before…