Foreach error

I ran into this error
on this
<?php
session_start();
include '../db/pdo_conn.php';
echo '<pre>';print_r($_POST);echo '</pre>';
if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST") {
$project_id = (int)$_POST['project_id'];
foreach($_POST['assets'] AS $index => $asset) {
try{
$sql = "UPDATE assets SET project_id = ".$project_id." WHERE asset_id = ".$asset[$index];
echo $sql."<br>";
//die();
$pdo->exec($sql);
} catch(PDOException $e){
die("ERROR: Could not able to execute $sql. " . $e->getMessage());
}
}
header("location: add_assets_success.php?id=".$project_id."");
}
?>
I dont know what this means