Forbid execution of PHP scripts in the WordPress directories

As I understand we place code and upload this file to the /wp-includes/ and /wp-content/uploads/ folders. If we like to WordPress properly its required to execute PHP for certain directories without any problem. In case the uploads folder doesn’t have the .htaccess file, create a new one:

<Files *.php> deny from all </Files>

But should we disable PHP execution also inside wp-includes as it will break WordPress website?

So, how to forbid execution of PHP scripts in the wp-includes directory?