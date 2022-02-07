For each iteration print name not value

JavaScript
#1 
const varone    = 98
const vartwo    = 25
const varthree  = 9
const varfour   = 36

const someArray = [varone, vartwo, varthree, varfour];
someArray.forEach(element => {
  console.log(element);
});

The above will generate the value:
image

But instead, I wnat to print:

varone
vartwo
varthree
varfour

I am seeking help, How should I modify the code?

#2

Variable names aren’t normally accessible from a programming standpoint.

You would need to store the variables as properties of an object.

> const vars = {
      varone: 98,
      vartwo: 25,
      varthree: 9,
      varfour: 36
  };
> const varEntries = Object.entries(vars);
> varEntries.forEach(function ([key, value]) {
    console.log(key);
  });

varone
vartwo
varthree
varfour
#3

Thanks, sir, I knew this, but sir, those numerical values are not constant and are coming dynamically. Compare those variables with date/hours/minutes/seconds of a current date.

#4

I tried this:

const varone    = 98
const vartwo    = 25
const varthree  = 9
const varfour   = 36

const convertArray = {varone:varone, vartwo:vartwo, varthree:varthree, varfour:varfour};
console.log(convertArray)
const varEntries = Object.entries(convertArray);
varEntries.forEach(function ([key, value]) {
  console.log(key, value);
});
#5 
const convertArray = {varone:varone, vartwo:vartwo, varthree:varthree, varfour:varfour};

Can be written in shortform :slight_smile:

const convertArray = {varone, vartwo, varthree, varfour};
#6

Thanks.

#7

This is the final code:

var varone    = 98
var vartwo    = 25
var varthree  = 9
var varfour   = 36

const convertArray = {varone, vartwo, varthree, varfour};
console.log(convertArray)
const varEntries = Object.entries(convertArray);
varEntries.forEach(function ([key, value]) {
  console.log(key, value);
  if (value < 10) {
	  console.log(value = "0" + value); 
	  console.log(key, value);
  }
});

console.log("Values of original variables varone, vartwo, varthree, varfour are: " + varone+ "," , vartwo + "," , varthree + "," , varfour + "," );

The key value pairs in an array are updating, but the actual variable’s value is not updating, what should I do next so that the actual values of the original var/const gets updated.

Logic: A coming soon counter clock was build here. But the one with “1” numeric digit out of Days/Hours/Minutes/Second used to distort the CSS as compared to other which have “2” numeric digit. So I was planning to concatenat one “0”(to make one digit numeric two digit) as pointed by @Archibald in this discussion.