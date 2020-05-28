Footer filling in unused body space

HTML & CSS
#1

I have had the issue where my footer is filling in the unused page. You can see a screenshot here -

Annotation 2020-05-29 093400
Annotation 2020-05-29 0934001893×642 197 KB

The footer html is as follows -

 <footer class="footer-distributed">
 
            <div class="footer-left">
     
            <h3>LMG</h3>
     
            <p class="footer-links">
            <a href="#">Home</a>
        ·
            <a href="#">Blog</a>
        ·
            <a href="#">Pricing</a>
        ·
            <a href="#">About</a>
        ·
            <a href="#">Faq</a>
        ·
            <a href="#">Contact</a>
            </p>
     
            <p class="footer-company-name">Ludiment Media Group (LMG) &copy; 2020</p>
            </div>
     
            <div class="footer-center">
     
            <div>
            <i class="fa fa-map-marker"></i>
            <p><span>21 Revolution Street</span> Delhi, India</p>
            </div>
     
            <div>
            <i class="fa fa-phone"></i>
            <p>+61 13 74 74</p>
            </div>
     
            <div>
            <i class="fa fa-envelope"></i>
            <p><a href="mailto:support@lmg.com">support@lmg.com</a></p>
            </div>
     
            </div>
     
            <div class="footer-right">
     
            <p class="footer-company-about">
            <span>About Us</span>
        LMG is a magazine focused on Technology. Join us and keep informed on the latest tech news.
            </p>
     
            <div class="footer-icons">
     
            <a href="#"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a>
            <a href="#"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a>
            <a href="#"><i class="fa fa-linkedin"></i></a>
            <a href="#"><i class="fa fa-github"></i></a>
            <a href="#"><i class="fa fa-reddit"></i></a>
     
            </div>
     
            </div>
     
            </footer>

My css is -


.footer-distributed{
	background-color: #292c2f;
	box-shadow: 0 1px 1px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.12);
	box-sizing: border-box;
	width: 100%;
	text-align: left;
	font: bold 16px sans-serif;
 
	padding: 55px 50px;
	margin-top: 80px;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-left,
.footer-distributed .footer-center,
.footer-distributed .footer-right{
	display: inline-block;
	vertical-align: top;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-left{
	width: 40%;
}

.footer-distributed h3{
	color:  #ffffff;
	font: normal 36px 'Montserrat';
	margin: 0;
}
 
.footer-distributed h3 span{
	color:  #5383d3;
}
 
 
.footer-distributed .footer-links{
	color:  #ffffff;
	margin: 20px 0 12px;
	padding: 0;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-links a{
	display:inline-block;
	line-height: 1.8;
	text-decoration: none;
	color:  inherit;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-company-name{
	color:  #8f9296;
	font-size: 14px;
	font-weight: normal;
	margin: 0;
}
 
 
.footer-distributed .footer-center{
	width: 35%;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-center i{
	background-color:  #33383b;
	color: #ffffff;
	font-size: 25px;
	width: 38px;
	height: 38px;
	border-radius: 50%;
	text-align: center;
	line-height: 42px;
	margin: 10px 15px;
	vertical-align: middle;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-center i.fa-envelope{
	font-size: 17px;
	line-height: 38px;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-center p{
	display: inline-block;
	color: #ffffff;
	vertical-align: middle;
	margin:0;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-center p span{
	display:block;
	font-weight: normal;
	font-size:14px;
	line-height:2;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-center p a{
	color:  #5383d3;
	text-decoration: none;;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-right{
	width: 20%;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-company-about{
	line-height: 20px;
	color:  #92999f;
	font-size: 13px;
	font-weight: normal;
	margin: 0;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-company-about span{
	display: block;
	color:  #ffffff;
	font-size: 14px;
	font-weight: bold;
	margin-bottom: 20px;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-icons{
	margin-top: 25px;
}
 
.footer-distributed .footer-icons a{
	display: inline-block;
	width: 35px;
	height: 35px;
	cursor: pointer;
	background-color:  #33383b;
	border-radius: 2px;
 
	font-size: 20px;
	color: #ffffff;
	text-align: center;
	line-height: 35px;
 
	margin-right: 3px;
	margin-bottom: 5px;
}
 
 
@media (max-width: 880px) {
 
	.footer-distributed{
		font: bold 14px sans-serif;
	
	}
 
	.footer-distributed .footer-left,
	.footer-distributed .footer-center,
	.footer-distributed .footer-right{
		display: block;
		width: 100%;
		margin-bottom: 40px;
		text-align: center;
	}
 
	.footer-distributed .footer-center i{
		margin-left: 0;
	}
	.main {
		line-height: normal;
		font-size: auto;
	}
 
}

All help appreciated Thanks