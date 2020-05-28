Footer filling in unused body space

I have had the issue where my footer is filling in the unused page. You can see a screenshot here -
The footer html is as follows -
<footer class="footer-distributed">
<div class="footer-left">
<h3>LMG</h3>
<p class="footer-links">
<a href="#">Home</a>
·
<a href="#">Blog</a>
·
<a href="#">Pricing</a>
·
<a href="#">About</a>
·
<a href="#">Faq</a>
·
<a href="#">Contact</a>
</p>
<p class="footer-company-name">Ludiment Media Group (LMG) © 2020</p>
</div>
<div class="footer-center">
<div>
<i class="fa fa-map-marker"></i>
<p><span>21 Revolution Street</span> Delhi, India</p>
</div>
<div>
<i class="fa fa-phone"></i>
<p>+61 13 74 74</p>
</div>
<div>
<i class="fa fa-envelope"></i>
<p><a href="mailto:support@lmg.com">support@lmg.com</a></p>
</div>
</div>
<div class="footer-right">
<p class="footer-company-about">
<span>About Us</span>
LMG is a magazine focused on Technology. Join us and keep informed on the latest tech news.
</p>
<div class="footer-icons">
<a href="#"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a>
<a href="#"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a>
<a href="#"><i class="fa fa-linkedin"></i></a>
<a href="#"><i class="fa fa-github"></i></a>
<a href="#"><i class="fa fa-reddit"></i></a>
</div>
</div>
</footer>
My css is -
.footer-distributed{
background-color: #292c2f;
box-shadow: 0 1px 1px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.12);
box-sizing: border-box;
width: 100%;
text-align: left;
font: bold 16px sans-serif;
padding: 55px 50px;
margin-top: 80px;
}
.footer-distributed .footer-left,
.footer-distributed .footer-center,
.footer-distributed .footer-right{
display: inline-block;
vertical-align: top;
}
.footer-distributed .footer-left{
width: 40%;
}
.footer-distributed h3{
color: #ffffff;
font: normal 36px 'Montserrat';
margin: 0;
}
.footer-distributed h3 span{
color: #5383d3;
}
.footer-distributed .footer-links{
color: #ffffff;
margin: 20px 0 12px;
padding: 0;
}
.footer-distributed .footer-links a{
display:inline-block;
line-height: 1.8;
text-decoration: none;
color: inherit;
}
.footer-distributed .footer-company-name{
color: #8f9296;
font-size: 14px;
font-weight: normal;
margin: 0;
}
.footer-distributed .footer-center{
width: 35%;
}
.footer-distributed .footer-center i{
background-color: #33383b;
color: #ffffff;
font-size: 25px;
width: 38px;
height: 38px;
border-radius: 50%;
text-align: center;
line-height: 42px;
margin: 10px 15px;
vertical-align: middle;
}
.footer-distributed .footer-center i.fa-envelope{
font-size: 17px;
line-height: 38px;
}
.footer-distributed .footer-center p{
display: inline-block;
color: #ffffff;
vertical-align: middle;
margin:0;
}
.footer-distributed .footer-center p span{
display:block;
font-weight: normal;
font-size:14px;
line-height:2;
}
.footer-distributed .footer-center p a{
color: #5383d3;
text-decoration: none;;
}
.footer-distributed .footer-right{
width: 20%;
}
.footer-distributed .footer-company-about{
line-height: 20px;
color: #92999f;
font-size: 13px;
font-weight: normal;
margin: 0;
}
.footer-distributed .footer-company-about span{
display: block;
color: #ffffff;
font-size: 14px;
font-weight: bold;
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.footer-distributed .footer-icons{
margin-top: 25px;
}
.footer-distributed .footer-icons a{
display: inline-block;
width: 35px;
height: 35px;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #33383b;
border-radius: 2px;
font-size: 20px;
color: #ffffff;
text-align: center;
line-height: 35px;
margin-right: 3px;
margin-bottom: 5px;
}
@media (max-width: 880px) {
.footer-distributed{
font: bold 14px sans-serif;
}
.footer-distributed .footer-left,
.footer-distributed .footer-center,
.footer-distributed .footer-right{
display: block;
width: 100%;
margin-bottom: 40px;
text-align: center;
}
.footer-distributed .footer-center i{
margin-left: 0;
}
.main {
line-height: normal;
font-size: auto;
}
}
All help appreciated Thanks