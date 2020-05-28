Footer filling in unused body space

I have had the issue where my footer is filling in the unused page. You can see a screenshot here -



<footer class="footer-distributed"> <div class="footer-left"> <h3>LMG</h3> <p class="footer-links"> <a href="#">Home</a> · <a href="#">Blog</a> · <a href="#">Pricing</a> · <a href="#">About</a> · <a href="#">Faq</a> · <a href="#">Contact</a> </p> <p class="footer-company-name">Ludiment Media Group (LMG) © 2020</p> </div> <div class="footer-center"> <div> <i class="fa fa-map-marker"></i> <p><span>21 Revolution Street</span> Delhi, India</p> </div> <div> <i class="fa fa-phone"></i> <p>+61 13 74 74</p> </div> <div> <i class="fa fa-envelope"></i> <p><a href="mailto:support@lmg.com">support@lmg.com</a></p> </div> </div> <div class="footer-right"> <p class="footer-company-about"> <span>About Us</span> LMG is a magazine focused on Technology. Join us and keep informed on the latest tech news. </p> <div class="footer-icons"> <a href="#"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a> <a href="#"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a> <a href="#"><i class="fa fa-linkedin"></i></a> <a href="#"><i class="fa fa-github"></i></a> <a href="#"><i class="fa fa-reddit"></i></a> </div> </div> </footer>

The footer html is as follows -

My css is -

.footer-distributed{ background-color: #292c2f; box-shadow: 0 1px 1px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.12); box-sizing: border-box; width: 100%; text-align: left; font: bold 16px sans-serif; padding: 55px 50px; margin-top: 80px; } .footer-distributed .footer-left, .footer-distributed .footer-center, .footer-distributed .footer-right{ display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; } .footer-distributed .footer-left{ width: 40%; } .footer-distributed h3{ color: #ffffff; font: normal 36px 'Montserrat'; margin: 0; } .footer-distributed h3 span{ color: #5383d3; } .footer-distributed .footer-links{ color: #ffffff; margin: 20px 0 12px; padding: 0; } .footer-distributed .footer-links a{ display:inline-block; line-height: 1.8; text-decoration: none; color: inherit; } .footer-distributed .footer-company-name{ color: #8f9296; font-size: 14px; font-weight: normal; margin: 0; } .footer-distributed .footer-center{ width: 35%; } .footer-distributed .footer-center i{ background-color: #33383b; color: #ffffff; font-size: 25px; width: 38px; height: 38px; border-radius: 50%; text-align: center; line-height: 42px; margin: 10px 15px; vertical-align: middle; } .footer-distributed .footer-center i.fa-envelope{ font-size: 17px; line-height: 38px; } .footer-distributed .footer-center p{ display: inline-block; color: #ffffff; vertical-align: middle; margin:0; } .footer-distributed .footer-center p span{ display:block; font-weight: normal; font-size:14px; line-height:2; } .footer-distributed .footer-center p a{ color: #5383d3; text-decoration: none;; } .footer-distributed .footer-right{ width: 20%; } .footer-distributed .footer-company-about{ line-height: 20px; color: #92999f; font-size: 13px; font-weight: normal; margin: 0; } .footer-distributed .footer-company-about span{ display: block; color: #ffffff; font-size: 14px; font-weight: bold; margin-bottom: 20px; } .footer-distributed .footer-icons{ margin-top: 25px; } .footer-distributed .footer-icons a{ display: inline-block; width: 35px; height: 35px; cursor: pointer; background-color: #33383b; border-radius: 2px; font-size: 20px; color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 35px; margin-right: 3px; margin-bottom: 5px; } @media (max-width: 880px) { .footer-distributed{ font: bold 14px sans-serif; } .footer-distributed .footer-left, .footer-distributed .footer-center, .footer-distributed .footer-right{ display: block; width: 100%; margin-bottom: 40px; text-align: center; } .footer-distributed .footer-center i{ margin-left: 0; } .main { line-height: normal; font-size: auto; } }

All help appreciated Thanks