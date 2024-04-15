Font-size trouble

Hello,

i have been a this for a while :frowning:

please see

https://forallthetime.com/BUCK-ISLAND/index.html

i am trying to increse the font-size for ALL the white text throught my project, specificaly the p elements

i tried

.amenities-nav p {
      font-size: 30px;
    }

i would think this would be simple

please pass on the code and explain how you fixed my problem

thank you

.amenities-nav p {
      font-size: 30px;
    }

This will only apply that font-size to any paragraphs within an entity with a class of amenities-nav like

<div class="amenities-nav">
    <p>This font-size will be 30px</p>
</div>
<div class="some other classes">
    <p>This font-size will NOT be 30px</p>
</div>

If you’ve got a common class which sets the color, set the font-size there. Though that’ll mean you’ll need to remove the other font-size settings throughout your css.

thanks

does nothing at all :frowning:

i
tried adjusting my footer font-size, simple, but that wont go through either :frowning:

nothing i adjust goes through

help, please

There is no element with that class on the page you linked, so for that reason it does nothing.

So you either add the class where you need it, or you target another class that does exist on the elements you want to target, or create a new class, apply it to the elements and target with CSS.

Though if this is the base size for all body text throughout the project, you may want to target the p element directly. Though there may likely be other more specific selectors already.
Ideally you want to get CSS right from the start so making small changes to specific parts are easy.

I would also recommend using relative units like em and rem for font sizes, that can make life easier, though it won’t change how selectors and specificity works.