Font-size trouble

There is no element with that class on the page you linked, so for that reason it does nothing.
So you either add the class where you need it, or you target another class that does exist on the elements you want to target, or create a new class, apply it to the elements and target with CSS.
Though if this is the base size for all body text throughout the project, you may want to target the p element directly. Though there may likely be other more specific selectors already.
Ideally you want to get CSS right from the start so making small changes to specific parts are easy.
I would also recommend using relative units like em and rem for font sizes, that can make life easier, though it won’t change how selectors and specificity works.