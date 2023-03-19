Flask Python - validate_on_submit() not evaluating True

Hello Everybody,

Bit lost as to why “if formIncident.validate_on_submit():” isn’t evaluating True? as you can see from the console output below formIncident.validate_on_submit(): valuates “True” and yet it wont execute the block of code but jumps right to the following else to complete the execution.

No errors appear anywhere.

What am I missing?

Any assistance you can provide would be greatly appreciated

@incidentBP.route('/incident', methods = ['GET', 'POST']) def incident(): formIncident = IncidentForm() if request.method == 'POST': print(f"Value return from btn click =>:, {formIncident.btn_submitIncident.data}") print(f"Button value type:=>:, {type(formIncident.btn_submitIncident.data)}") if formIncident.validate_on_submit(): //not executing the block of code on True valuation else: //code keeps jumping to the else to complete the execution

Part of the form more specifically the submit component

class IncidentForm(FlaskForm): versionSelect = SelectField('Version', coerce=int, choices=[]) btn_submitIncident = SubmitField(label="Create Incident")

HTML part of the script / the submit button

<form method="POST" action="" novalidate> {{ form.csrf_token }} {{ form.hidden_tag() }} {{ form.btn_submitIncident(class="w-100 btn btn-primary btn-lg") }} </form>

Console output from above code

print(f"Value return from btn click =>:, {formIncident.btn_submitIncident.data}“)

print(f"Button value type:=>:, {type(formIncident.btn_submitIncident.data)}”)