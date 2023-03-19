Flask Python - validate_on_submit() not evaluating True

Hello Everybody,
Bit lost as to why “if formIncident.validate_on_submit():” isn’t evaluating True? as you can see from the console output below formIncident.validate_on_submit(): valuates “True” and yet it wont execute the block of code but jumps right to the following else to complete the execution.
No errors appear anywhere.
What am I missing?
Any assistance you can provide would be greatly appreciated
@incidentBP.route('/incident', methods = ['GET', 'POST'])
def incident():
formIncident = IncidentForm()
if request.method == 'POST':
print(f"Value return from btn click =>:, {formIncident.btn_submitIncident.data}")
print(f"Button value type:=>:, {type(formIncident.btn_submitIncident.data)}")
if formIncident.validate_on_submit():
//not executing the block of code on True valuation
else:
//code keeps jumping to the else to complete the execution
Part of the form more specifically the submit component
class IncidentForm(FlaskForm):
versionSelect = SelectField('Version', coerce=int, choices=[])
btn_submitIncident = SubmitField(label="Create Incident")
HTML part of the script / the submit button
<form method="POST" action="" novalidate>
{{ form.csrf_token }}
{{ form.hidden_tag() }}
{{ form.btn_submitIncident(class="w-100 btn btn-primary btn-lg") }}
</form>
Console output from above code
print(f"Value return from btn click =>:, {formIncident.btn_submitIncident.data}“)
print(f"Button value type:=>:, {type(formIncident.btn_submitIncident.data)}”)
Value return from btn click =>:, True
Button value type:=>:, <class 'bool'>
127.0.0.1 - - [18/Mar/2023 20:31:36] "POST /incident HTTP/1.1" 200 -