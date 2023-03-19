Flask Python - validate_on_submit() not evaluating True

1

Hello Everybody,

Bit lost as to why “if formIncident.validate_on_submit():” isn’t evaluating True? as you can see from the console output below formIncident.validate_on_submit(): valuates “True” and yet it wont execute the block of code but jumps right to the following else to complete the execution.

No errors appear anywhere.

What am I missing?

Any assistance you can provide would be greatly appreciated :slight_smile:

@incidentBP.route('/incident', methods = ['GET', 'POST']) 
def incident():        
    formIncident = IncidentForm()       
    if request.method == 'POST':        
        print(f"Value return from btn click =>:, {formIncident.btn_submitIncident.data}") 
        print(f"Button value type:=>:, {type(formIncident.btn_submitIncident.data)}")    
        if formIncident.validate_on_submit(): 
             //not executing the block of code on True valuation
        else:
            //code keeps jumping to the else to complete the execution

Part of the form more specifically the submit component

class IncidentForm(FlaskForm):
    versionSelect = SelectField('Version', coerce=int, choices=[])
    btn_submitIncident = SubmitField(label="Create Incident")

HTML part of the script / the submit button

<form method="POST" action="" novalidate>
    {{ form.csrf_token }}
    {{ form.hidden_tag() }}

    {{ form.btn_submitIncident(class="w-100 btn btn-primary btn-lg") }}    
</form>

Console output from above code
print(f"Value return from btn click =>:, {formIncident.btn_submitIncident.data}“)
print(f"Button value type:=>:, {type(formIncident.btn_submitIncident.data)}”)

* Debugger PIN: 366-622-259
Value return from btn click =>:, True
Button value type:=>:, <class 'bool'>
127.0.0.1 - - [18/Mar/2023 20:31:36] "POST /incident HTTP/1.1" 200 -