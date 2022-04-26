Fixing: WARNING: pip is configured with locations that require TLS/SSL

I replaced my old SSD with a new one, and I reinstalled Conda. Since my user directory uses my full name with a space, I installed it in C:\ProgramData\Anaconda3. After adding “C:\ProgramData\Anaconda3\Scripts”, “C:\Users\ssc\Anaconda3”. and “C:\Users\ssc\Anaconda3\Library\bin” to the environment variables, I was able to start using conda.

But I cannot install any packages! I get this error:

pip install streamlit WARNING: pip is configured with locations that require TLS/SSL, however the ssl module in Python is not available. WARNING: Retrying (Retry(total=4, connect=None, read=None, redirect=None, status=None)) after connection broken by 'SSLError("Can't connect to HTTPS URL because the SSL module is not available.")': /simple/streamlit/ WARNING: Retrying (Retry(total=3, connect=None, read=None, redirect=None, status=None)) after connection broken by 'SSLError("Can't connect to HTTPS URL because the SSL module is not available.")': /simple/streamlit/ WARNING: Retrying (Retry(total=2, connect=None, read=None, redirect=None, status=None)) after connection broken by 'SSLError("Can't connect to HTTPS URL because the SSL module is not available.")': /simple/streamlit/ WARNING: Retrying (Retry(total=1, connect=None, read=None, redirect=None, status=None)) after connection broken by 'SSLError("Can't connect to HTTPS URL because the SSL module is not available.")': /simple/streamlit/ WARNING: Retrying (Retry(total=0, connect=None, read=None, redirect=None, status=None)) after connection broken by 'SSLError("Can't connect to HTTPS URL because the SSL module is not available.")': /simple/streamlit/ Could not fetch URL https://pypi.org/simple/streamlit/: There was a problem confirming the ssl certificate: HTTPSConnectionPool(host='pypi.org', port=443): Max retries exceeded with url: /simple/streamlit/ (Caused by SSLError("Can't connect to HTTPS URL because the SSL module is not available.")) - skipping ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement streamlit (from versions: none) ERROR: No matching distribution found for streamlit

How can I fix this?