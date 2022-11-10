Fix the image gallery!

Hello good afternoon everyone.

I have some problems with the construction of my portfolio CV someone who understands HTML, CSS and JavaScript could help you thank you for your help.

My doubts are as follows:

How do I create text blocks about images in the image gallery?

What steps do I have to do so that in image 5 (man on a motorcycle), create an image with link to Behance in the image gallery?

What do I have to do to centralize the image gallery with the website background?

index.html

<!--image gallery--> <section class="container" id="portfolio"> <div class="main-title"> <h2>My <span>Portfolio</span><span class="bg-text">My Work</span></h2> </div> <p class="port-text"> Here is some of my work that I've done in various programming languages. </p> <div class="gallery-container"> <div class="gallery-item" data-index="1"> <img src="img/bandacoldplay.jpeg"> </div> <div class="gallery-item" data-index="2"> <img src="img/Dutchplan.jpg"> </div> <div class="gallery-item" data-index="3"> <img src="img/mascaraNY.jpg"> </div> <div class="gallery-item" data-index="4"> <img src="img/planogeralPonteLima.jpg"> </div> <div class="gallery-item" data-index="5"> <p><img src="img/deliveryadd.jpg"> <a href="https://www.behance.net/gallery/155636655/Empresa-de-Entregas-ao-Domicilio">Anúncio de publicidade entrega de encomendas ao domicilio</a></p> </div> <div class="gallery-item" data-index="6"> <img src="img/mockupcoldplay.gif"> </div> </div> </section> <!-- End of image gallery-->

styles.css

* { margin: 0; padding: 0; box-sizing: border-box; list-style: none; } :root { --color-primary: #191d2b; --color-secondary: #27AE60; --color-white: #FFFFFF; --color-black: #000; --color-grey0: #f8f8f8; --color-grey-1: #dbe1e8; --color-grey-2: #b2becd; --color-grey-3: #6c7983; --color-grey-4: #454e56; --color-grey-5: #2a2e35; --color-grey-6: #12181b; --br-sm-2: 14px; --box-shadow-1: 0 3px 15px rgba(0,0,0,.3); } .light-mode { --color-primary: #FFFFFF; --color-secondary: #F56692; --color-white: #454e56; --color-black: #000; --color-grey0: #f8f8f8; --color-grey-1: #6c7983; --color-grey-2: #6c7983; --color-grey-3: #6c7983; --color-grey-4: #454e56; --color-grey-5: #f8f8f8; --color-grey-6: #12181b; } body { background-color: var(--color-primary); font-family: "Poppins", sans-serif; font-size: 1.1rem; color: var(--color-white); transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; } a { display: inline-block; text-decoration: none; color: inherit; font-family: inherit; } header { min-height: 100vh; color: var(--color-white); overflow: hidden; padding: 0 !important; } section { min-height: 100vh; width: 100%; position: absolute; left: 0; top: 0; padding: 3rem 18rem; } .container { display: none; transform: translateY(-100%) scale(0); transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; background-color: var(--color-primary); } .active { display: block; animation: appear 1s ease-in-out; transform: translateY(0) scaleY(1); } @keyframes appear { 0% { transform: translateY(-100%) scaleY(0); } 100% { transform: translateY(0) scaleY(1); } } .controls { position: fixed; z-index: 10; top: 50%; right: 3%; display: flex; flex-direction: column; align-items: center; justify-content: center; transform: translateY(-50%); } .controls .control { padding: 1rem; cursor: pointer; background-color: var(--color-grey-4); width: 55px; height: 55px; border-radius: 50%; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; margin: 0.7rem 0; box-shadow: var(--box-shadow-1); } .controls .control i { font-size: 1.2rem; color: var(--color-grey-2); pointer-events: none; } .controls .active-btn { background-color: var(--color-secondary); transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; } .controls .active-btn i { color: var(--color-white); } .theme-btn { top: 15%; right: 3%; width: 65px; height: 65px; border-radius: 50%; background-color: var(--color-grey-4); cursor: pointer; position: fixed; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; box-shadow: 0 3px 15px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3); transition: all 0.1s ease-in-out; } .theme-btn:active { transform: translateY(-3px); } .theme-btn i { font-size: 1.4rem; color: var(--color-grey-2); pointer-events: none; } /*Header-content*/ .header-content { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr); min-height: 100vh; } .header-content .left-header { display: flex; align-items: center; position: relative; } .header-content .left-header .h-shape { transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; width: 65%; height: 100%; background-color: var(--color-secondary); position: absolute; left: 0; top: 0; z-index: -1; clip-path: polygon(0 0, 46% 0, 79% 100%, 0% 100%); } .header-content .left-header .image { border-radius: var(--br-sm-2); height: 90%; width: 68%; margin-left: 4rem; background-color: var(--color-black); transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; } .header-content .left-header .image img { width: 100%; height: 100%; object-fit: cover; transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; filter: grayscale(100%); } .header-content .left-header .image img:hover { filter: grayscale(0); } .header-content .right-header { display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: center; padding-right: 18rem; } .header-content .right-header .name { font-size: 3rem; } .header-content .right-header .name span { color: var(--color-secondary); } .header-content .right-header p { margin: 1.5rem 0; line-height: 2rem; } /*About*/ .about-container { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr); padding-top: 3.5rem; padding-bottom: 5rem; } .about-container .right-about { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr); grid-gap: 2rem; } .about-container .right-about .about-item { border: 1px solid var(--color-grey-5); border-radius: 5px; transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; box-shadow: 1px 2px 15px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1); } .about-container .right-about .about-item:hover { cursor: default; transform: translateY(-5px); border: 1px solid var(--color-secondary); box-shadow: 1px 4px 15px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.32); } .about-container .right-about .about-item .abt-text { padding: 1.5rem; display: flex; flex-direction: column; } .about-container .right-about .about-item .abt-text .large-text { font-size: 3rem; font-weight: 700; color: var(--color-secondary); } .about-container .right-about .about-item .abt-text .small-text { padding-left: 3rem; position: relative; text-transform: uppercase; font-size: 1.2rem; color: var(--color-grey-1); letter-spacing: 2px; } .about-container .right-about .about-item .abt-text .small-text::before { content: ""; position: absolute; left: 0; top: 15px; width: 2rem; height: 2px; background-color: var(--color-grey-5); } .about-container .left-about { padding-right: 5rem; } .about-container .left-about p { line-height: 2rem; padding: 1rem; color: var(--color-grey-1); } .about-container .left-about h4 { font-size: 2rem; text-transform: uppercase; } .about-stats { padding-bottom: 4rem; } .about-stats .progress-bars { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr); grid-gap: 2rem; } .about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar { display: flex; flex-direction: column; } .about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .prog-title { text-transform: uppercase; font-weight: 500; } .about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con { display: flex; align-items: center; } .about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con .prog-text { color: var(--color-grey-2); } .about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con .progress { width: 100%; height: 0.45rem; background-color: var(--color-grey-4); margin-left: 1rem; position: relative; } .about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con .progress span { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; height: 100%; background-color: var(--color-secondary); transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; width: 60%; } .about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con .progress .html { width: 80%; } .about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con .progress .css { width: 95%; } .about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con .progress .js { width: 75%; } .about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con .progress .react { width: 60%; } .about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con .progress .node { width: 87%; } .about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con .progress .python { width: 70%; } .stat-title { text-transform: uppercase; font-size: 1.4rem; text-align: center; padding: 3.5rem 0; position: relative; } .stat-title::before { content: ""; position: absolute; left: 50%; top: 0; width: 40%; height: 1px; background-color: var(--color-grey-5); transform: translateX(-50%); } /*Timeline*/ .timeline { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr); grid-gap: 2rem; padding-bottom: 3rem; } .timeline .timeline-item { position: relative; padding-left: 3rem; border-left: 1px solid var(--color-grey-5); } .timeline .timeline-item .tl-icon { position: absolute; left: -27px; top: 0; background-color: var(--color-secondary); width: 50px; height: 50px; border-radius: 50%; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; } .timeline .timeline-item .tl-icon i { font-size: 1.3rem; } .timeline .timeline-item .tl-duration { padding: 0.2rem 0.6rem; background-color: var(--color-grey-5); border-radius: 15px; display: inline-block; font-size: 0.8rem; text-transform: uppercase; font-weight: 500; } .timeline .timeline-item h5 { padding: 1rem 0; text-transform: uppercase; font-size: 1.3rem; font-weight: 600; } .timeline .timeline-item h5 span { color: var(--color-grey-2); font-weight: 500; font-size: 1.2rem; } .timeline .timeline-item p { color: var(--color-grey-2); } .port-text { padding: 2rem 0; text-align: center; } /*image gallery*/ .gallery-container { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; justify-content: space-between; background-color: #fff; box-shadow: 0 0 3px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3); width: 115%; margin: 12px; margin-top: 2px; margin-left: 2px; margin-right: 2px; padding: 6px; box-sizing: border-box; } .gallery-item { flex-basis: 32.7%; margin-bottom: 6px; opacity: .85; cursor: pointer; } .gallery-item:hover { opacity: 1; } .gallery-item img { width: 100%; height: 100%; object-fit: cover; } .gallery-content { font-size: .8em; } .gallery-item p { color: #000; background-color: blue; padding-top: 1px; padding-bottom: 1px; padding-right: 1px; padding-left: 1px; } .lightbox { position: fixed; display: none; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.6); width: 100%; height: 100%; overflow: auto; top: 0; left: 0; } .lightbox-content { position: relative; width: 65%; height: 58%; margin: 5% auto; margin-top: 100px; } .lightbox-content img { border-radius: 3px; border: 6px solid white; width: 100%; height: 100%; object-fit: cover; } .lightbox-prev, .lightbox-next { position: absolute; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8); color: #fff; padding: 9px; top: 45%; cursor: pointer; } .lightbox-prev { left: 0; } .lightbox-next { right: 0; } .lightbox-prev:hover, .lightbox-next:hover { opacity: .8; } @media (max-width: 767px) { .gallery-container { width: 100%; } .gallery-item { flex-basis: 49.80%; margin-bottom: 3px; } .lightbox-content { width: 80%; height: 60%; margin: 15% auto; } } @media (max-width: 480px) { .gallery-item { flex-basis: 100%; margin-bottom: 1px; } .lightbox-content { width: 90%; margin: 20% auto; } } /* end of image gallery*/ .contact-content-con { display: flex; padding-top: 3.5rem; } .contact-content-con .left-contact { flex: 2; } .contact-content-con .left-contact h4 { margin-top: 1rem; font-size: 2rem; text-transform: uppercase; } .contact-content-con .left-contact p { margin: 1rem 0; line-height: 2rem; } .contact-content-con .left-contact .contact-info .contact-item { display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: space-between; } .contact-content-con .left-contact .contact-info .contact-item p { margin: 0.3rem 0 !important; padding: 0 !important; } .contact-content-con .left-contact .contact-info .contact-item .icon { display: grid; grid-template-columns: 40px 1fr; } .contact-content-con .left-contact .contact-info .contact-item .icon i { display: flex; align-items: center; font-size: 1.3rem; } .contact-content-con .left-contact .contact-icon { display: flex; margin-top: 2rem; } .contact-content-con .left-contact .contact-icon a { display: flex; align-items: center; color: var(--color-white); background-color: var(--color-grey-5); cursor: pointer; justify-content: center; width: 50px; height: 50px; border-radius: 50%; margin: 0 0.4rem; transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; } .contact-content-con .left-contact .contact-icon a:hover { background-color: var(--color-secondary); } .contact-content-con .left-contact .contact-icon a:hover i { color: var(--color-primary); } .contact-content-con .left-contact .contact-icon a i { display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; font-size: 1.3rem; } .contact-content-con .right-contact { flex: 3; margin-left: 3rem; } .contact-content-con .right-contact .input-control { margin: 1.5rem 0; } .contact-content-con .right-contact .input-control input, .contact-content-con .right-contact .input-control textarea { border-radius: 30px; font-weight: inherit; font-size: inherit; font-family: inherit; padding: 0.8rem 1.1rem; outline: none; border: none; background-color: var(--color-grey-5); width: 100%; color: var(--color-white); resize: none; } .contact-content-con .right-contact .i-c-2 { display: flex; } .contact-content-con .right-contact .i-c-2 :last-child { margin-left: 1.5rem; } .contact-content-con .right-contact .submit-btn { display: flex; justify-content: flex-start; } /*Independed components*/ .btn-con { display: flex; align-self: flex-start; } .main-btn { border-radius: 30px; color: inherit; font-weight: 600; position: relative; border: 1px solid var(--color-secondary); display: flex; align-self: flex-start; align-items: center; overflow: hidden; } .main-btn .btn-text { padding: 0 2rem; } .main-btn .btn-icon { background-color: var(--color-secondary); display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; border-radius: 50%; padding: 1rem; } .main-btn::before { content: ""; position: absolute; top: 0; right: 0; transform: translateX(100%); transition: all 0.4s ease-out; z-index: -1; } .main-btn:hover { transition: all 0.4s ease-out; } .main-btn:hover::before { width: 100%; height: 100%; background-color: var(--color-secondary); transform: translateX(0); transition: all 0.4s ease-out; } .main-title { text-align: center; } .main-title h2 { position: relative; text-transform: uppercase; font-size: 4rem; font-weight: 700; } .main-title h2 span { color: var(--color-secondary); } .main-title h2 .bg-text { position: absolute; top: 50%; left: 50%; color: var(--color-grey-5); transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; z-index: -1; transform: translate(-50%, -50%); font-weight: 800; font-size: 6.3rem; } .about-container .left-about p { padding-left: 0; } @media screen and (max-width: 600px) { header { padding: 0 !important; } .theme-btn { width: 50px; height: 50px; } .header-content { grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); padding-bottom: 6rem; } .left-header .h-shape { display: none; } .right-header { grid-row: 1; padding-right: 0rem !important; width: 90%; margin: 0 auto; } .right-header .name { font-size: 2.5rem !important; text-align: center; padding-top: 3rem; } .header-content .left-header .image { margin: 0 auto; width: 90%; } .controls { top: auto; bottom: 0; flex-direction: row; justify-content: center; left: 50%; transform: translateX(-50%); width: 100%; background-color: var(--color-grey-5); } .controls .control { margin: 1rem 0.3rem; } .about-container { grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); } .about-container .right-about { grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); padding-top: 2.5rem; } .about-container .left-about { padding-right: 0; } .about-container .left-about p { padding-left: 0; } .timeline { grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); padding-bottom: 6rem; } .container { padding: 2rem 2.5rem !important; } .about-stats .progress-bars { grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); } .contact-content-con { flex-direction: column; } .contact-content-con .right-contact { margin-left: 0; margin-top: 2.5rem; } .contact-content-con .right-contact .i-c-2 { flex-direction: column; } .contact-content-con .right-contact .i-c-2 :last-child { margin-left: 0; margin-top: 1.5rem; } .contact-content-con .right-contact { margin-bottom: 6rem; } .contact-item { flex-direction: column; margin: 1rem 0; } .contact-item p { font-size: 15px; color: var(--color-grey-2); } .contact-item span { font-size: 15px; } .contact-item .icon { grid-template-columns: 25px 1fr; } .main-title h2 { font-size: 2rem; } .main-title h2 span { font-size: 2.3rem; } .main-title h2 .bg-text { font-size: 2.3rem; } } @media screen and (max-width: 1432px) { .container { padding: 7rem 11rem; } .contact-content-con { flex-direction: column; } .contact-content-con .right-contact { margin-left: 0; margin-top: 2.5rem; } .contact-content-con .right-contact .i-c-2 { flex-direction: column; } .contact-content-con .right-contact .i-c-2 :last-child { margin-left: 0; margin-top: 1.5rem; } .contact-content-con .right-contact { margin-bottom: 6rem; } .main-title h2 .bg-text { font-size: 5.5rem; } } @media screen and (max-width: 1250px) { .header-content .right-header { padding-right: 9rem; } } @media screen and (max-width: 1070px) { .about-container { grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); } .about-container .right-about { padding-top: 2.5rem; } .main-title h2 { font-size: 4rem; } .main-title h2 span { font-size: 4rem; } .main-title h2 .bg-text { font-size: 4.5rem; } } @media screen and (max-width: 970px) { .container { padding: 7rem 6rem; } .about-container .left-about { padding-right: 0rem; } .header-content { grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); padding-bottom: 6rem; } .left-header .h-shape { display: none; } .left-header .image { width: 90% !important; margin: 0 auto !important; } .right-header { grid-row: 1; padding-right: 0rem !important; width: 90%; margin: 0 auto; } .right-header .name { font-size: 2.5rem !important; text-align: center; padding-top: 3rem; } } @media screen and (max-width: 700px) { .container { padding: 7rem 3rem; } .about-stats .progress-bars { grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); } .about-container .right-about { grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); } .timeline { grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); } .main-title h2 { font-size: 3rem; } .main-title h2 span { font-size: 3rem; } .main-title h2 .bg-text { font-size: 4rem; } } /*# sourceMappingURL=styles.css.map */ /*datetime*/ .datetime { font-size: 16px; padding: 24px; color: #ffffff; background: var(--color-primary) box-shadow: 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.25); border-radius: 4px; border-right: 10px #009578 solid; width: 400px; font-weight: 500; font-family:"Inter", sans-serif; margin-top: 12px; margin-bottom: 12px; margin-right: 12px; margin-left: 12px; } .time { font-size: 3em; color: #00ffcc; } .date { margin-top: 12px; font-size: 1.75em; color: var(--color-secondary); } /* end of datetime*/

I also send the source code of Codepen.:

https://codepen.io/Quencyjones79/pen/vYrxZGj thank you for your help with code