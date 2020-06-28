First syntax highlighter

I am trying to create a syntax highlighter for JS practice.

This is the code →

<html lang="en" dir="ltr"> <head> <style media="screen"> code { display: block; margin: auto; white-space: pre-wrap; border: 1px solid #000; padding: 10px; line-height: 1.5em; font-family: "Lucida Console", Monaco, monospace; max-width: 900px; } .code-elem { color: #D43B07; font-weight: bold; } .code-str { color: #090; } .margin { margin: auto; } </style> <script type="text/javascript"> function syntaxhighlights() { var ca = document.getElementsByTagName("code"); for(var i=0; i<ca.length; i++){ var data = ca[i].innerHTML; data = data.replace(/"(.*?)"/g,'<span class="code-str">"$1"</span>'); data = data.replace(/<(.*?)>/g,'<span class="code-elem"><$1></span>'); ca[i].innerHTML = data; } } window.addEventListener("load", syntaxhighlights); </script> </head> <body> <h2 class="margin">Code Example:</h2> <code><h2 id="h2class">Welcome Vistors</h2><br><p>This place is a dream. Only a sleeper considers it real. Then death comes like dawn, and you wake up laughing at what you thought was your grief.</p> </code> </body> </html>