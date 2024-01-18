First-of-type pseudo-class effects twice in the same webpage

What may cause first-of-type pseudo-class to effect twice in the same webpage?
I avoid giving an HTML example due to an SEO reason (I can give privately), but I would anyway prefer to have a more theoretical CSS only discussion on the cause or possible causes for this phenomenon and how to deal with it in general.
In my particular case I used a complex framework to create a wepage comprised of two parts:
Part one is a div containing two columns of 50% text 50% image.
Part two is an article element with free text.
The first paragraph in part one and the first paragraph in part two are both effected.
The behaviour of the first-of-type pseudo-class is very much dependent on HTML structure, by leaving that out to guesswork you are prolonging diagnosis of the problem.
Forgive my ignorance, but how posting some HTML here will have any affect on “SEO” is a long way beyond my comprehension.
If you want only the theory, read the documentation on it. If you want practical help, post the code.