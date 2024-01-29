First client

Brand new here, I’ve been in school for graphic design for a bit, and last week I lost my job out of nowhere. I wasn’t really prepared to make the transition from my restaurant work to my graphic work but in a wild turn of events a connection linked me up with a possible client.

I agreed to do a mock-up for them since I don’t have much a portfolio to show them… but I really have no idea how to structure pay and what type of timeline is normal for a website project.

Any help or advice is appreciated and apologies if this is a redundant post