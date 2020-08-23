[firefox] elements can't stay on the same line

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi guys!

I have a problem with firefox.
My <a> tags can’t stay on the same line.

image
image1440×900 98.3 KB

But, on chrome it is OK.

image
image1440×900 162 KB

How to fix it?

image
image1440×900 63 KB

#2

We need to see more of your CSS. It looks like something is overriding the dispaly: inline rule in Firefox.

#3 

/****** General Styles ******/

/* *{
    outline: solid #f00 1px !important;
    background: #000 !important;
    color: #fff !important;
}  */  
.wrapper {
    min-height: calc(100vh - 320px);
}

body
        {
        margin: 0px;
        min-width:1200px;
        }

html {
	overflow-y: auto; 
	/* fixes MSIE scrollbar bug*/
	overflow-x: hidden;
	/*  hide the x scroll*/
	
	background-color: #f4f4fb;
}
#area_select_button {
	margin: 6px 15px 5px 15px;
    height: 38px;
    width: 120px;
	border-radius: 4px;
	background-color:rgb(254, 112, 62);
    padding: 0px 12px;
    color: #fff;
    font-weight: bold;
    border:none; 
    cursor: pointer;
}

.area_select_body ul {
     list-style-type: none; 
     float:left; 
     padding-left: 110px;
     text-align: left;
}

.area_select_body li {
    display: block;
    height: 38px;
    text-decoration: underline;
}

.area_select_body a {
    color: #4fc3f7  !important; 
    cursor:pointer;
}


.area_select_close{
	border-style:none; 
	height:20px; 
	width:20px; 
	cursor:pointer;
    position: absolute;
    top: 6px;
    right: 20px;
    font-size:150%;
}

.modal-header {
    padding: 15px;
    border-bottom: 1px solid #e5e5e5;
    height: 25px;
    
    }
    
.querybtn{
  width: 100%;
  height: 40px;
  -webkit-border-radius:6px;/*适配以webkit为核心的浏览器(chrome、safari等)*/
  -moz-border-radius:6px;/*适配firefox浏览器*/
  -ms-border-radius:6px;/*适配IE浏览器*/
  -o-border-radius:6px;/*适配opera浏览器*/
  border-radius:6px;/*适配所有浏览器*/
  border: 1px solid #C6C4C4;
  outline: none;
}
button :focus{outline:0;} 

.popup-overlay{
  /*Hides pop-up when there is no "active" class*/
  visibility:hidden;
  position:absolute;
  background:#ffffff;
  /* border:3px solid #666666; */
  width:65%;
  height:1200%;
   left:17.5%;  
  border-radius: 5px;

}
.popup-overlay.active{
  /*displays pop-up when "active" class is present*/
  visibility:visible;
  text-align:center;
  top:100px;
 overflow: scroll;

}

.popup-content {
  /*Hides pop-up content when there is no "active" class */
 visibility:hidden;

}

.popup-content.active {
  /*Shows pop-up content when "active" class is present */
  visibility:visible;

}


.caret {
    display: inline-block;
    width: 0;
    height: 0;
    margin-left: 2px;
    vertical-align: middle;
    border-top: 4px solid;
    border-right: 4px solid transparent;
    border-left: 4px solid transparent;
}

.accreditation-button { 
	width: 70px; /* 宽度 */
	height: 25px; /* 高度 */
	border-width: 0px; /* 边框宽度 */
	border-radius: 5px; /* 边框半径 */
	background: #1097d8; /* 背景颜色 */
	cursor: pointer; /* 鼠标移入按钮范围时出现手势 */
	outline: none; /* 不显示轮廓线 */
	font-family: 微软雅黑,宋体,Arial,Helvetica,Verdana,sans-serif;
	font-weight:bold;
	
	color: white; /* 字体颜色 */
	font-size: 13px; /* 字体大小 */
}

#tabs {
    background-color: var(--box-background-color);
    border-top-left-radius: 3px;
    border-top-right-radius: 3px;
    border-bottom: 1px solid #e2e2e2;
}

.inner {
    padding: 10px 11px 10px 10px;
    
    line-height: 150%;
    text-align: left;
    margin: 10px 10px;
}
.tags-top-page{
	margin: 20px 10px;

}

.for_contribute{
	height:30px;
	width:100px;
	cursor: pointer;

	}
.topic-content h1, .comment-content h1 {
	color: #555;
	font-size: 180%;
	font-weight: bold;
	padding: 15px 0 15px 0;
	margin: 10px 0 10px 0;
	border-bottom: 1px dashed #33B5E5;
}
.topic-content h2, .comment-content h2 {
	color: #555;
	font-size: 160%;
	font-weight: bold;
	padding: 15px 0 15px 10px;
	margin: 10px 0 10px 0;
	border-bottom: 1px dashed #33B5E5;
}
.topic-content h3, .comment-content h3 {
	color: #555;
	font-size: 140%;
	font-weight: bold;
	padding: 5px 0 5px 20px;
	margin: 10px 0 10px 0;
}
.topic-content h4, .comment-content h4 {
	color: #555;
	font-size: 120%;
	font-weight: bold;
	padding: 5px 5px 5px 30px;
	margin: 10px 0 5px 0;
}
/* text*/
p {
	line-height: 1.5;
	margin: 5px 0 10px 0;
	padding: 0;
}
/* links*/
a, a:link, a:visited, a:active {
	color: #555555;
	text-decoration: none;
	word-wrap: break-word;
}
a:hover {
	color: #7aa1b0;
}
/* imgs */

img {
	border: none;
	vertical-align: middle;
}
/* hr */
hr {
	height: 1px;
	border: 0;
	margin: 3px 0 12px;
	border-top: 1px dashed #CCCCCC;
}
/* inputs */
form {
	display: inline;
	margin: 0;
	padding: 0;
}
.for_haiguis{
	display:none;
}

.for__accrediation{ 
 	display:none; 
 } 
input, select, textarea {
	vertical-align: middle;
	outline: 0;
}
input[type="text"], input[type="password"] , textarea, .tags-list {
	border: none;
	border-bottom: 1px solid rgba(0,0,0,0.12);
	margin-bottom: 1px;
	padding: 6px 12px;
	font-size: 14px;
	line-height: 1.428571429;
	color: #A6A6A6;
	vertical-align: middle;
	background-color: white;
}
input[type="text"]:focus, .input[type="text"]:hover,input[type="password"]:focus, .input[type="password"]:hover, textarea:hover, textarea:focus, .tags-list:focus, .tags-list:hover {
	color:#676767;
	margin-bottom: 0;
	border-bottom: 2px solid #33B5E5;
}
.inputnotice {
	color:#db4437 !important;
	margin-bottom: 0 !important;
	border-bottom: 2px solid #db4437 !important;
}

input.textbtn {
	color: #3C3C3C;
	text-decoration: none;
	vertical-align: middle;
	border: none;
	background-color: #D6D7D7;
	-webkit-appearance: button;
	transition:background-color 0.5s ease-in-out;
	cursor: pointer;
	display: inline-block;
	margin-bottom: 0;
	font-weight: normal;
	text-align: center;
	cursor: pointer;
	white-space: nowrap;
	padding: 4px 20px;
	font-size: 13px;
	line-height: 18px;
	-webkit-user-select: none;
	-moz-user-select: none;
	-ms-user-select: none;
	-o-user-select: none;
	user-select: none;
	text-shadow: none;
}
input.textbtn:hover {
	background:#ADE1F4;
	box-shadow: 0 0 2px #33B5E5;
}


label {
	cursor: pointer;
}
/* quote */
blockquote {
	margin-left: 10px;
	border-left: 3px solid #D0E5F2;
	font-style: normal;
	padding: 0 0 0 10px;
	display: block;
	line-height: 22px;
	vertical-align: baseline;
	font-size: 100%;
}

/* 话题广场 */
.tags-list-detail {
	width:314px;
	height: 140px;
	float:left;
	border-bottom: 1px solid #EFEFEF;
	border-right: 1px solid #EFEFEF;
	padding:5px 10px;
}
.tag-item-content{
	width: 234px;
	float: left;
	padding: 0 10px;
}
.tag-item-content h2{
	line-height: 100%;
	font-size: 16px;
	margin: 5px 10px;
	display: inline-block;
	float: left;
}
/* tag */
.tags-list {
	padding: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.tag-input {
	outline: 0 !important;
	float:left !important;
	font-size:12px !important;
	padding:4px 8px !important;
	border:none !important;
	margin-bottom:6px !important;
	width: 100% !important;
	-webkit-box-shadow: inset 0 0 0 rgba(0,0,0,0) !important;
	box-shadow: inset 0 0 0 rgba(0,0,0,0) !important;
}
.tag-input:focus {
	outline: 0;
	float:left;
	font-size:12px;
	padding:4px 8px;
	border:none;
	margin-bottom:6px;
	width: 20%;
}
/* tabs */
ul.resp-tabs-list {
	margin: 0;
	padding: 0;
	background:#ffffff;
	margin-bottom: 15px;
	
	box-shadow: 2px 2px 5px #d3d6da;
}
.resp-tabs-list li {
	font-size: 14px;
	border-bottom: 4px solid rgba(0,0,0,0);
	color: #222222;
	display: inline-block;
	padding: 12px 16px;
	margin: 0 24px 0 0;
	list-style: none;
	cursor: pointer;
	font-weight:bold;
	transition:border 0.8s ease-in-out, background-color 0.5s ease-in-out;
	-moz-transition:border 0.8s, background-color 0.5s; /* Firefox 4 */
	-webkit-transition:border 0.8s, background-color 0.5s; /* Safari and Chrome */
	-o-transition:border 0.8s, background-color 0.5s; /* Opera */
}
.resp-tabs-container {
	border-top: 1px solid #CCC;
	padding:10px;
	margin-bottom:20px;
	border-bottom: 1px solid #E2E2E9;
	background: #FFF;
	box-shadow: 2px 2px 5px #d3d6da;
	background-color: #fff;
	clear: left;
	font-size: 14px;
}
h2.resp-accordion {
	font-size: 14px;
	cursor: pointer;
	padding: 5px;
	display: none;
}

.hot-cities-text {
	font-size:14px;
	color: #808080;
	margin:0px 0px 0px 5px;
}
.resp-tab-content {
	display: none;
	padding: 15px 0;
}
.resp-tab-active, .resp-tab-item:hover {
	border-bottom: 4px solid #33B5E5 !important;
}
.resp-content-active, .resp-accordion-active {
	display: block;
}
/* autocomplete*/
.autocomplete-suggestions {
	color: #000;
	background: #F3F3F3;
	cursor: default;
	overflow: auto;
	-webkit-box-shadow: 1px 4px 3px rgba(50, 50, 50, 0.64);
	-moz-box-shadow: 1px 4px 3px rgba(50, 50, 50, 0.64);
	box-shadow: 1px 4px 3px rgba(50, 50, 50, 0.64);
}
.autocomplete-suggestion {
	padding: 5px 10px;
	white-space: nowrap;
	overflow: hidden;
}
.autocomplete-no-suggestion {
	padding: 5px 10px;
}
.autocomplete-selected {
	cursor: pointer;
	color: #000;
	background: #ADE1F4;
}
.autocomplete-suggestions strong {
	font-weight: bold;
	color: #000;
}
/* other*/
.wrapper {
	min-width:980px;
	margin:0 auto;
	padding: 0;

}

_:-ms-fullscreen, :root .warning-for-date{
	margin-left: 150px;

} 

.warning-mark {
	font-size: 12px;
	line-height: 14px;
	font-weight: bold;
	-moz-border-radius: 70px; 
    -webkit-border-radius: 70px; 
    border-radius: 70px;
	display: inline-block;
	background-color: #90CAF9;
	color: #fff;
	padding: 2px 5px;
}
/****** Nav Panel ******/
.nav-bar{
	position: fixed;
	width: 100%;
	padding: 0 auto;
	top: 0;
	left: 0;
	filter:alpha(opacity=90);
	-moz-opacity:0.9;
	-khtml-opacity: 0.9;
	opacity: 0.9;
	z-index: 9999;
}
.nav-panel {
	min-width:960px;
	background: #f9f9f9;
	padding: 0 10px 0 10px;
	border-bottom: 1px solid #4fc3f7;
	box-shadow: 0 2px 2px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.07);
}
    
.notification-mark {      

 width: 50px;      

 height: 50px;      

 border: 1px solid #088;      

 border-radius: 100px;      

 background-color: #FFFFFFF;      

 opacity: 0.5;

     }    

.inner-nav-panel {
	width:960px;
	margin:0 auto;
}
/* logo */
.logo {
	padding: 0;
	width: 60px;
	float: left;
}
.logo img{
	border-radius: 50%;
	margin: 6px 10px;
	width: 40px;
	height: 40px;
}
.logo img:hover {
	box-shadow: 0 0 15px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
	transition: box-shadow 0.5s ease-in-out;
	-moz-transition: border-bottom 0.5s; /* Firefox 4 */
	-webkit-transition: border-bottom 0.5s; /* Safari and Chrome */
	-o-transition: border-bottom 0.5s; /* Opera */
}
/* menus */
.buttons {
	float: left;
	line-height: 2;
	white-space: nowrap;
	width: 900px;
	/* ie6 fix*/
	overflow: hidden;
}
.buttons a:link, .buttons a:visited{
	float: right;
	position: relative;
	margin: 0 4px;
	height: 24px;
	border-bottom: 4px solid #f9f9f9;
	font-size: 14px;
	font-weight: 500;
	line-height: 24px;
	display: block;
	padding: 12px 16px;
	color: #757575;
	text-decoration: none;
}
.buttons a:hover {
	color: #7aa1b0 !important;
	border-bottom: 4px solid #4fc3f7 !important;
	transition: border-bottom 0.5s ease-in-out;
	-moz-transition: border-bottom 0.5s; /* Firefox 4 */
	-webkit-transition: border-bottom 0.5s; /* Safari and Chrome */
	-o-transition: border-bottom 0.5s; /* Opera */
}
.buttons-special {
	font-weight: bold;
}
.buttons-active {
	/* color: #4fc3f7 !important;
	border-bottom: 4px solid #4fc3f7 !important; */
	transition: border-bottom 0.5s ease-in-out;
	-moz-transition: border-bottom 0.5s; /* Firefox 4 */
	-webkit-transition: border-bottom 0.5s; /* Safari and Chrome */
	-o-transition: border-bottom 0.5s; /* Opera */
}
/* searchbox */
.buttons .searchbox{
	float: left;
	width: 360px;
	margin: 0 4px;
}
.buttons .searchbox input{
	float: left;
	background-color: #F9F9F9;
	margin: 14px 0 13px 0;
	padding: 2px 0 2px 16px;
	width: 264px;/*360-(56+4*2)-16*2*/
	border-bottom-color: #F9F9F9;
	border-bottom-width: 1px;
}
.buttons .searchbox a{
	position: relative;
	top: 0;
	right: 0;
}
.buttons .searchbox input:hover,.buttons .searchbox input:focus{
	border-bottom-color: #F9F9F9;
	border-bottom-width: 1px;
	transition: border-bottom-color,background-color 0.5s ease-in-out;
	-moz-transition: border-bottom-color,background-color 0.5s; /* Firefox 4 */
	-webkit-transition: border-bottom-color,background-color 0.5s; /* Safari and Chrome */
	-o-transition: border-bottom-color,background-color 0.5s; /* Opera */
}
/* sorry for this ie6 hack*/
 * html .buttons img {
	float: left;
	margin: 5px 5px 5px 0;
}


.emptyProgressBar{
	height: 3px;
}
.progressBar {
	display: none;
	height: 3px;
	background-color: #F9F9F9;

}

.progressBar .bar1{
	width: 0;
	height: 3px;
	background-color: #4fc3f7;
}

.swtich-to-mobile {
	margin: 10px auto 20px auto;
	text-align: center;
	font-size: 60px;
	box-shadow: 2px 2px 5px #d3d6da;
}

.copyright {
	min-width:960px;
	margin: auto;
	padding: 0;
	text-align:center;
}
.hide {
	display:none;
}
.c {
	clear:both;
}
.float-left {
	float:left;
}
.float-right {
	float: right !important;
}
.text-center {
	text-align:center;
}
.text-bold {
	font-weight:bold;
}
.center-align {
	margin:0 auto;
}
.img-center, .detail-avatar, .member-avatar, .item-avatar, .comment-avatar {
	display:table-cell;
	vertical-align:middle;
	text-align:center;
}
.div-align {
	display:block;
	width:100%;
	text-align:center;
}
.grey {
	color: #9E9E9E;
}
.red {
	color: #E51C23;
}
.yl {
	color: #DDEB3B;
}
.black{
	color: #333333;
}
.fs12 {
	font-size:12px;
	line-height:1.2em;
}
.fs14 {
	font-size:14px !important;
	line-height:20px;
	padding: 0px 0px 20px 0px;
}


.textbtn {
	cursor: pointer;
}
img .avatar {
	-moz-border-radius: 4px;
	border-radius: 4px;
}

.tiptitle {
	margin:0 auto;
	width:80%;
	margin-bottom:10px;
	border-bottom:2px solid #CCC;
	padding:10px;
	color:#CCC;
	font-size:12px;
	background-color:#000;
	border-radius:5px;
	box-shadow: 0 2px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.15);
}
.title {
	background: #ECECEC;
	padding:10px;
	font-size:12px;
	color:#000;
	font-weight: bold;
    box-shadow: 2px 2px 5px #d3d6da;
  /*   margin-bottom：10px; */
}

.title a {
	color: #000 !important;
	font-weight: 200 !important;
}
.no-comment {
	width:646px;
	padding:10px;
	background-color:#D0D0D0;
	margin-bottom:20px;
	border: 2px dashed #BBB;
	color:#999;
	text-align:center;
}
.ad {
	width:656px;
	padding:6px;
	background-color:#FFF;
	margin-bottom:10px;
	border:2px dashed #BBB;
	color:#999;
	text-align:center
}

.main {
	width:960px;
	margin:76px auto 20px auto;
}


.main-content {
	float:left;
	width:670px;

}
.main-box {
	width:650px;
	padding: 25px 10px 10px 10px;
	margin-bottom:20px;
	border-bottom: 1px solid #E2E2E9;
	background: #FFF;
	box-shadow: 2px 2px 5px #d3d6da;
}

.main-box-for-cities {
	width:650px;
	padding: 10px 10px 10px 10px;
	margin-bottom:20px;
	border-bottom: 1px solid #E2E2E9;
	background: #FFF;
	height:auto;
    display: inline-block; /* set to fill the container automaticly */
    box-shadow: 2px 2px 5px 2px #d3d6da;
 
}

.foot-for-top-page{
    padding: 2.5em 2.5em;
    border-top: 1px solid #e0e0e0;
    margin: 0;
    clear:both;   /*clear the floats in order to set its top line below the bottom lines of other elements  */
    height:320px;
    background-color: #e6e6e6;
    background-image: url('../../img/footerlogo.png');
    background-position: 60% 7.5%;
    background-repeat: no-repeat;
    background-size: 273px 34px;
    /* box-shadow: 0px 20px 20px 20px #e6e6e6; */
    width:auto;
    min-width:1200px;
    
}


.footer_intro_big{
	position: relative;
	 bottom: 56%; left: 49%;
}

.footer_intro_small{
	position: relative;
	 bottom: 53%; left: 49%;
}

.footer_intro_sns{

	position: relative;
	bottom: 50%; left: 49%;
	cursor: pointer;
}


#footer-column { display: table; width: 40%; table-layout: fixed; position: relative;
top: 0px; left: 5%;}
#footer-column > div { display: table-cell; position: relative;
top: 0px; left: 5%;}
/* refer: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/462931/css-layout-help-3-column-footer */

.footer__title {
	margin-top: 1em;
    color: #666666;
    font-size: 13px;
    font-family: helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
    line-height: 1.6;
    font-weight: bold;
    
}
.footer__text {
    color: #808080;
    font-size: 13px;
    font-family: helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
    line-height: 1.6;
    cursor: pointer;
    
}

.foot-copyright{
	color: #c0c0c0;
    font-size: 12px;
    position: absolute;
    text-align: center;
    width:100%;
    min-width:1200px;



}
.without-title {
	border-top: 0 solid #E2E2E9;
}


.home-box-list {
	width:670px;
	padding:0px 0 15px 0;
	box-shadow: 2px 2px 5px 2px #d3d6da;
}

.home-box-list-for-cities {
	width:670px;
	padding:10px 0 15px 0;
	height: auto;
    min-height: 100%;
}

}
.table-list tr {
	background-color:#FFFFFF;
}
.topic-title {
	margin-bottom:10px;
}
.topic-title-main {
	max-width:550px;
}
.topic-title h1 {
	margin-bottom:10px;
	font-size:21px;
	font-weight: 500;
	line-height: 1.5;
	color:#333;
	word-wrap: break-word;
}
.topic-title-date {
	font-size:12px;
	color:#999;
	border-bottom: 1px solid #EFEFEF;
	padding-bottom:8px;
}
.topic-title-date a {
	color:#A0A0A0;
	font-weight:bold;
}
.topic-title-date a:hover {
	color:#707070;
}
.detail-avatar {
	width:96px;
	height:96px;
	float:right;
}
.detail-avatar img {
	max-width:96px;
	max-height:96px;
	border-radius: 50%;
}
.topic-content {
	word-wrap: break-word;
	font-size:16px;
}
.topic-content img {
	/*display:block;*/
	margin-top:10px;
	max-width:650px;
}
.topic-content embed {
	display:block;
	margin-top:10px;
	max-width:640px;
}
.topic-tags {
	border-top: 1px solid #EFEFEF;
	margin-top:15px;
	padding:10px 10px 0 10px;
	text-align:left;
	font-weight: bold;
}
.topic-tags .edittag{
	vertical-align: central;
	cursor:pointer;
	font-style: italic;
	border:none;
	background-color: rgba(255,255,255,1);
}

.topic-location{
	display: table-row;
	/* display:none; */
}

.post-list {
	border-bottom: 1px solid #e2e2e2;
	padding:0 10px 0 10px;
	margin-bottom:10px;
}

.post-list {
	border-bottom: 1px solid #e2e2e2;
	padding:0 10px 0 10px;
	margin-bottom:10px;
}

.post_buttion_img{
	height: 20px; 
    height: 24px\0;  /* \0 is for ie11 hacker */
	width:20px; 
	float:left;
}


.item-avatar {
	width:60px;
	height:60px;
	float:left;
}
.item-avatar img, .comment-avatar img, .message-avatar img {
	max-height:48px;
	max-width:48px;
	border-radius: 4px;
	margin-top: 10px;
}
.comment-avatar img{
	margin-left:1px; 
	margin-right:11px; 
}

/* 帖子列表样式 */ 
.item-content {
	width:530px;
	min-height:60px;
	margin: 7px 0 7px 10px;
	float:left;
	/* border-top: 1px solid #e0e0e0; */
}
.item-date {
	color:#999;
	font-size:12px;
}
.item-date a {
	color:#666;
}
.item-date a:hover {
	color:#222;
}
.item-count {
	margin-right:10px;
	float:right;
	margin-top:12px;
}
.item-count a {
	text-decoration:none;
	font-size: 12px;
	line-height: 14px;
	font-weight: bold;
	border-radius: 2px;
	display: inline-block;
	background-color: #2196F3;
	color: #FFF;
	padding: 2px 6px;
}
.item-count a:hover {
	background-color: #1976D2;
}
.item-count a:visited {
	background-color: #90CAF9;
}
.item-content h2 {
	line-height:1.5;
	font-size: 16px;
	padding:0 0 3px 0;
	margin: 0;
	min-height:28px;
}
.item-tags a {
	display:inline;
	padding:4px 8px;
	font-size:12px;
	float:left;
	margin:0 2px;
	color:#262626;
	border: 1px solid #bfbfbf;
	background-color:#fff;
	white-space: nowrap;
	transition:background-color 0.2s ease-in-out;
}
.item-tags a:hover {
	text-decoration:none;
	background-color:#E5E5E5;
}
/* pagination */


.paypal-button-container{
display: block;
vertical-align: middle;
width:30%;
margin-left: 35%;
margin-right: 35%;
max-width: 30px;
min-height:10px;
margin-top:10px;
margin-bottom:10px;
}

.pagination {
	font-size:14px;
	line-height:1.5em;
	margin-top:20px;
	padding:0 10px;
	text-align:center;
}
.pagination a {
	padding:4px 8px;
	margin:0 2px;
	color:#262626;
	border: 1px solid #BFBFBF;
	background-color:#FFF;
	text-decoration: none;
	font-weight: bold;
}

.currentpage{
	border: 1px solid #bfbfbf;
	padding:4px 8px;
	margin:0 2px;
	font-weight: bold;
}
.pagination a:hover, .pagination a:active,.currentpage {
	background-color: #E5E5E5;
	cursor: pointer;
	transition:background-color 0.2s ease-in-out;
}
/* comment */
.comment-item {
	 border-bottom: 1px solid #e2e2e2;
	padding:10px 10px 0 10px;
	/* margin-bottom:15px; */
}
.comment-avatar {
	width:60px;
	height:60px;
	float:left;
}
.comment-data {
	float:left;
	width:590px;
}
.user-comment-data {
	float:left;
	width:640px;
}
.user-activity-title {
	color:#999;
	display: block;
	font-weight:bold;
	font-size: 16px;
	padding:0 0 5px 0;
	margin: 0;
	min-height:28px;
	border: none;
	margin-top:7px;
}
.comment-data-date {
	color:#999;
	font-size: 12px;
	margin-bottom:4px;
}
.comment-button {
	font-size: 24px;
	border-top: 1px solid #e5e5e5;
	position: relative;
	height:24px;
	padding: 4px 36px 4px 2px;
	margin-bottom:4px;
}
.commonet-count {
	font-size: 12px;
	line-height: 14px;
	font-weight: bold;
	border-radius: 2px;
	display: inline-block;
	background-color: #2196F3;
	color: #fff;
	padding: 2px 5px;
}
.comment-text {
	width: 640px;
	height: 150px;
}
.comment-content {
	WORD-WRAP: break-word;
	font-size:16px;
	width: 590px;
}
.comment-content img {
	/*display:block;*/
	margin-top:10px;
	max-width:590px;
}
.comment-content embed {
	display:block;
	margin-top:10px;
	max-width:590px;
}


.btn {
	overflow:hidden;
	height: auto;
}
.btn a {
	display:inline;
	padding:4px 8px;
	font-size:12px;
	float:left;
	margin:0 4px 6px 0;
	color:#262626;
	border: 1px solid #bfbfbf;
	background-color:#fff;
	white-space: nowrap;
	transition:background-color 0.2s ease-in-out;
}

.btn a:hover {
	text-decoration:none;
	background-color:#E5E5E5;
}
.member-avatar {
	float:left;
	margin:10px;
	width:148px;
}
.member-avatar a{
	margin:0 auto;
	float: none;
}
.member-avatar img{
	border-radius: 4px;
	max-width:128px;
	max-height:128px;
	margin:10px;
}
.member-detail {
	float:left;
	margin:10px;
	max-width: 462px;
}
.member-detail p {
	word-break:break-all;
	color:#666;
	font-size:15px;
	line-height:20px;
	margin-bottom:5px;
}
.member-btn {
	float: right;
	position:relative;
	margin: 10px;
	top: 0;
	right: 0;
}
.user-list {
	margin:20px;
}
.user-list li {
	margin-bottom:10px;
}
.main-sider {
	float:right;
	width:270px;
	font-size:12px;
}
.sider-box {
	border-bottom:1px solid #E2E2E2;
	margin-bottom:20px;
	background: #fff;
	box-shadow: 2px 2px 5px #d3d6da;
}

/* .box {
    background-color: var(--box-background-color);
    border-radius: var(--box-border-radius);
    box-shadow: 0 2px 3px rgba(0,0,0,.1);
    border-bottom: 1px solid #e2e2e2;
} */
.sider-box-title {
	background: #ECECEC;
	padding:10px;
	font-size:12px;
	color:#474846;
}

.sider-box-title a {
  background: #ECECEC;
	padding:10px;
	font-size:12px;
	color:#474846;
}
.sider-box-content {
	padding:4px;
	box-shadow: 2px 2px 5px 2px #d3d6da;
}
.sider-box-content ul {
	padding: 0 20px;
	list-style:none !important;
}
.sider-box-content ul li {
	color:#999;
	width:250px;
	white-space: nowrap;
	overflow: hidden;
	text-overflow: ellipsis;
	margin-bottom:10px;
	list-style:none !important;
	line-height:1.2em;
}
.sider-box-content img {
	max-width: 150px;
}
/* User Pannel*/
.user-pannel-avatar{
	width: 48px;
	padding: 0px;
	
}
.user-pannel-avatar img{
	margin: 5px;
	max-width: 48px;
	max-height: 48px;
	border-radius: 4px;
    
}
.user-pannel-name{
	font-size: 16px;
	text-align: left;
	font-weight: bold;
	padding: 0px 0px 0px 15px;

}

.user-pannel-row
{
    display: table;
    width: 100%; /*Optional*/
    table-layout: fixed; /*Optional*/
    border-spacing: 0px; /*Optional*/
}
.user-pannel-column
{
    display: table-cell;
    /* background-color: red; Optional */
}
.box {
    background-color: var(--box-background-color);
    border-radius: var(--box-border-radius);
    box-shadow: 0 2px 3px rgba(0,0,0,.1);
    border-bottom: 1px solid #e2e2e2;
}
.cell {
    padding: 10px;
    font-size: 14px;
    line-height: 150%;
    text-align: left;
    /* border-bottom: 1px solid var(--box-border-color); */
    border-top: 1px solid #e2e2e2;;
}
.user-pannel ul{
	height: 42px !important;
	overflow: hidden !important;
	margin: 10px 0 0 0 !important;
	padding: 0 !important;
	list-style: none !important;
	font-size: 18px !important;
	display: block !important;
	clear: both !important;
}
.user-pannel li{
	display: inline !important;
	float: left;
	width: 82px !important;
	text-align: center;
	border-right-width: 1px;
	/* border-right-style: solid; */
	border-color: #d9d9d9;
	margin: 0 !important;
	padding: 0 !important;
	clear: none !important
}
.user-pannel li strong{
	color: #333;
	display: block !important;
	font-weight: bold !important;
	line-height: 18px !important;
	width: 82px !important;
	overflow: hidden !important;
}
.user-pannel li span{
	font-size: 12px !important;
	color:#808080;
}
.user-pannel li strong:hover{
	color: #4fc3f7;
}

.user-status {
	font-size: 12px;
	line-height: 12px;
	font-weight: bold;
	border-radius: 2px;
	display: inline-block;
	background-color: #2196F3;
	color: #fff;
	padding: 4px 8px;
	position: relative;
    bottom: 1px;

}

.topic-status {
	font-size: 12px;
	line-height: 12px;
	font-weight: bold;
	border-radius: 2px;
	display: inline-block;
	background-color: #f7cd00;
	color: #fff;
	padding: 4px 8px;
	position: relative;
    bottom: 1px;
}

.user-accreditation {
	font-size: 12px;
	line-height: 12px;
	font-weight: bold;
	border-radius: 2px;
	display: inline-block;
	background-color: #f0ad4e;
	color: #fff;
	padding: 4px 8px;
	position: relative;
    bottom: 1px;

}

/* FORM end*/
.warning-for-date{
	margin-left: 101px;

   

} 
_:-ms-fullscreen, :root .warning-for-date{
	margin-left: 150px;

} 

.w100 {
	width:100px;
}
.w200 {
	width:200px;
}
.w300 {
	width:300px;
}
.w400 {
	width:400px;
}
.w600 {
	width:600px;
}
.h160 {
	height:160px;
}

.h320 {
	height:320px;
}

.icon {
	display: inline-block;
	background-image: url('../../img/default/icon.png');
	background-size: 28px 308px;
	width: 24px;
	height: 24px;
}
.icon-messages-num {
	visibility:hidden;
	color:#FFFFFF;
	position: absolute;
	right: 4px;
	margin-left: 1px;
	top: 5px;
	font-size: 10px;
	line-height: 1.4;
	background-color: #ff3b30;
	padding: 1px 5px !important;
	border-radius: 50%;
}
.icon-search {
	background-position: -2px -170px;
}
.icon-settings {
	background-position: -2px -198px;
}
.icon-notifications {
	background-position: -2px -114px;
}
.icon-dashboard {
	background-position: -2px -2px;
}
.icon-edit {
	background-position: -2px -86px;
}
.icon-quote {
	background-position: -2px -58px;
}
.icon-delete {
	background-position: -2px -30px;
}
.icon-reply {
	background-position: -2px -142px;
}

#go-to-top {
	display: none;
	position: fixed;
	width: 50px;
	bottom: 50px;
	padding: 15px 10px;
	color: #666;
	background: #ECECEC;
	font: 24px/12px Helvetica,Arial,Verdana,sans-serif;
	opacity: 0.7;
	outline: 0 none;
	text-align: center;
	text-decoration: none;
	text-shadow: 0 0 1px #DDD;
	vertical-align: baseline;
	-moz-border-radius: 2px;
	-webkit-border-radius: 2px;
	border-radius: 2px;
}
/* reply mouse tip */
.required{
      color:red;
}
.reply-mouse-tip {
	display: none;
	position: absolute;
	top: 0;
	left: 0;
	background-color: #fff;
	min-width: 260px;
	padding: 20px;
	word-break: break-all;
	word-wrap: break-word;
}
.search-keyword {
    color: red;
}

.show-more-text{
	font-size:14px;
	float:right;
	margin:0px 12px 0px 0px;
	cursor: pointer;
	
}
.select-with-triangle{
	 width: 200px;
     margin: 0 8px;
     line-height: 5rem;
	cursor: pointer;
	border: 1px solid #aaa;
	display: block;
	overflow: hidden;
	padding-left: 8px;
	/* browser hack for firefox https://stackoverflow.com/questions/16514091/textarea-and-div-padding-differences-in-firefox */
	-moz-padding-start: 4px;
	-moz-padding-end: 4px;
	height: 23px;
	border: 1px solid #aaa;
	border-radius: 5px;
	background-color: #fff;
	background: -webkit-gradient(linear, 50% 0, 50% 100%, color-stop(20%, #fff),
		color-stop(50%, #f6f6f6), color-stop(52%, #eee),
		color-stop(100%, #f4f4f4));
	background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top, #fff 20%, #f6f6f6 50%, #eee 52%, #f4f4f4
		100%);
	background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, #fff 20%, #f6f6f6 50%, #eee 52%, #f4f4f4 100%);
	background: -o-linear-gradient(top, #fff 20%, #f6f6f6 50%, #eee 52%, #f4f4f4 100%);
	background: linear-gradient(top, #fff 20%, #f6f6f6 50%, #eee 52%, #f4f4f4 100%);
	background-clip: padding-box;
	box-shadow: 0 0 3px #fff inset, 0 1px 1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .1);
	color: #444;
	text-decoration: none;
	white-space: nowrap;
	line-height: 24px;
	/* clear the arrow of dropdown box for chrome and Firefox */
	appearance: none;
	-webkit-appearance: none;
	-moz-appearance: none;
	background: url('../../img/simple_arrow_for_select.png') no-repeat right
		center;
	background-size: 20px;}
.select-with-triangle:focus{
	 width: 200px;
	margin: 0 8px;
	line-height: 5rem;
	cursor: pointer;
	border: 1px solid #aaa;
	display: block;
	overflow: hidden;
	padding-left: 8px;
	height: 23px;
	border: 1px solid #aaa;
	border-radius: 5px;
	background-color: #fff;
	background: -webkit-gradient(linear, 50% 0, 50% 100%, color-stop(20%, #fff),
		color-stop(50%, #f6f6f6), color-stop(52%, #eee),
		color-stop(100%, #f4f4f4));
	background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top, #fff 20%, #f6f6f6 50%, #eee 52%, #f4f4f4
		100%);
	background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, #fff 20%, #f6f6f6 50%, #eee 52%, #f4f4f4 100%);
	background: -o-linear-gradient(top, #fff 20%, #f6f6f6 50%, #eee 52%, #f4f4f4 100%);
	background: linear-gradient(top, #fff 20%, #f6f6f6 50%, #eee 52%, #f4f4f4 100%);
	background-clip: padding-box;
	box-shadow: 0 0 3px #fff inset, 0 1px 1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .1);
	color: #444;
	text-decoration: none;
	white-space: nowrap;
	line-height: 24px;
	/* clear the arrow of dropdown box for chrome and Firefox */
	appearance: none;
	-webkit-appearance: none;
	-moz-appearance: none;
	background: url('../../img/simple_arrow_for_select.png') no-repeat right
		center;
	background-size: 20px;
}
/* clear the arrow of dropdown box for IE */
select::-ms-expand {
	display: none;}

.topic-dec {
    padding: 2px 6px 15px;
}

.notification-tab li {
	position: relative;
}

.notification-tab span {
	visibility: inherit;
}

/* inbox */
.inbox-textarea-wrap {
	width: 100%;
	padding: 0 13px 10px 13px;
}

.message-item {
	background-color:#EEEEEE;
	width:400px;
	min-height: 40px;
	margin:50px 100px;
	position:relative;
	border-radius:5px;
	padding: 4px 10px;
	word-wrap: break-word;
}

.message-item .avatar-left {
	position:absolute;
	left: -90px;
	top: 0;
}

.message-item .avatar-right {
	position:absolute;
	right: -90px;
	top: 0;
}

.message-item .jt {
	border-color:#EEEEEE #FFFFFF;
	border-style:solid;
	width:0;
	height:0;
	font-size:0;
	position:absolute;
}

.message-item .jt-left {
	border-width:0 0 15px 30px;
	left:-30px;
	top:15px;
}

.message-item .jt-right {
	border-width:0 30px 15px 0;
	right:-30px;
	top:15px;
}