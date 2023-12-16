Finding value in multidimensional array

I created a multidimensional array with radiators, and some information about them, such as the dimensions and the price (which is the 5th item).
const radiators = [
[3, 300, 20, "name1", 550],
[2, 300, 30, "name2", 450],
[2, 200, 50, "name3", 480],
[2, 200, 30, "name5", 480] ];
I then created a function which writes the price of the radiator which corresponds with the value of three dropdown menus:
function WritePrice() {
let SelectedRadiator = radiators.find( item => (item[0]== document.getElementById(“Dropdown1”).value && item[1]==document.getElementById(“Dropdown2”).value
&& item[2] == document.getElementById(“Dropdown3”).value ));
document.getElementById(“Price”).innerHTML = SelectedRadiator[4];
}
However, when I run this, I get the following error:
Uncaught TypeError TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘4’)
The error refers to my last line: document.getElementById(“Price”).innerHTML = SelectedRadiator[4];
What do I do wrong?