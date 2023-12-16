Finding value in multidimensional array

JavaScript
1

I created a multidimensional array with radiators, and some information about them, such as the dimensions and the price (which is the 5th item).

  const radiators = [
        [3,	300,	20,	"name1",	550],
        [2,	300,	30,	"name2",	450],
        [2,	200,	50,	"name3",	480],
        [2,	200,	30,	"name5",	480] ];

I then created a function which writes the price of the radiator which corresponds with the value of three dropdown menus:

function WritePrice() {
let SelectedRadiator = radiators.find( item => (item[0]== document.getElementById(“Dropdown1”).value && item[1]==document.getElementById(“Dropdown2”).value
&& item[2] == document.getElementById(“Dropdown3”).value ));
document.getElementById(“Price”).innerHTML = SelectedRadiator[4];
}

However, when I run this, I get the following error:
Uncaught TypeError TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘4’)

The error refers to my last line: document.getElementById(“Price”).innerHTML = SelectedRadiator[4];

What do I do wrong?