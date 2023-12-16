Finding value in multidimensional array

I created a multidimensional array with radiators, and some information about them, such as the dimensions and the price (which is the 5th item).

const radiators = [ [3, 300, 20, "name1", 550], [2, 300, 30, "name2", 450], [2, 200, 50, "name3", 480], [2, 200, 30, "name5", 480] ];

I then created a function which writes the price of the radiator which corresponds with the value of three dropdown menus:

function WritePrice() {

let SelectedRadiator = radiators.find( item => (item[0]== document.getElementById(“Dropdown1”).value && item[1]==document.getElementById(“Dropdown2”).value

&& item[2] == document.getElementById(“Dropdown3”).value ));

document.getElementById(“Price”).innerHTML = SelectedRadiator[4];

}

However, when I run this, I get the following error:

Uncaught TypeError TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘4’)

The error refers to my last line: document.getElementById(“Price”).innerHTML = SelectedRadiator[4];

What do I do wrong?