Finding the Values in CSS and Where they relate to in the HTML

I want to make another circular image but different color and other form. Like for example an on sale icon instead of most popular. Here is the css and below will be the HTML.

.pricingTable-firstTable_table:nth-of-type(2):before { content: 'Most Popular'; position: absolute; color: white; display: block; background-color: #3bbdee; text-align: center; right: 15px; top: -25px; height: 65px; width: 65px; border-radius: 50%; box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 0.5em; padding-top: 22px; text-transform: uppercase; letter-spacing: 0.13em; -webkit-transition: all 0.5s ease; transition: all 0.5s ease; }

CSS here: