Finding the Values in CSS and Where they relate to in the HTML

I want to make another circular image but different color and other form. Like for example an on sale icon instead of most popular. Here is the css and below will be the HTML.
.pricingTable-firstTable_table:nth-of-type(2):before {
content: 'Most Popular';
position: absolute;
color: white;
display: block;
background-color: #3bbdee;
text-align: center;
right: 15px;
top: -25px;
height: 65px;
width: 65px;
border-radius: 50%;
box-sizing: border-box;
font-size: 0.5em;
padding-top: 22px;
text-transform: uppercase;
letter-spacing: 0.13em;
-webkit-transition: all 0.5s ease;
transition: all 0.5s ease;
}
CSS here:
<ul class="pricingTable-firstTable">
<li class="pricingTable-firstTable_table">
<h1 class="pricingTable-firstTable_table__header">Silver Package</h1>
<p class="pricingTable-firstTable_table__pricing"><span>$</span><span>520</span><span>CAD</span></p>
<ul class="pricingTable-firstTable_table__options">
<li>4-5 Pages.</li>
<li>Mobile Friendly</li>
<li>SEO / Search Engine Ranking</li>
<li>Fix Website Issues</li>
<li>Update An Existing Website</li>
</ul>
<div class="pricingTable-firstTable_table__getstart" id="muaic"><a href="http://lmbc.me/contact.html">Get Started Now</a></div>
</li><li class="pricingTable-firstTable_table">
<h1 class="pricingTable-firstTable_table__header">Gold Package</h1>
<p class="pricingTable-firstTable_table__pricing"><span>$</span><span>750</span><span>CAD</span></p>
<ul class="pricingTable-firstTable_table__options">
<li>6-8 Pages</li>
<li>Mobile Friendly</li>
<li>SEO / Search Engine Ranking</li>
<li>WordPress, Shopify, Custom, Etc</li>
<li>Fix Website Issues & Maintenance</li>
<li>24/7 Support</li>