Find parts of hexadecimal file written in C#

I was thinking of making a program with Windows Form, which reads hex files. It can be opened with this same program called HxD.

For example, you can see this in an image file but I only put a piece that is long.

I want to make a program in C#, at least have an idea that when opening and reading the hex file, it searches in a specific address. For example, the one indicated below. At address 7006, in which in hex it has the value 56 and in ASCII next to it is a capital letter V.

If you press a button on the form, one textBox shows the value 56 and the other textBox shows the letter V.

So far so good.

You have to make a kind of dictionary full of if, in which if it detects 56, in a third textBox it shows a message, Spanish. If it detects 57, show Italy, if it is 58, show Portugal. If in those if there is another value that is not included, display UNKNOWN in the third textBox.

Speaking seems easy.

Is it very complicated to do?

I also don’t want to spend half my life figuring out how to do it.

Remember that we are talking about a single Byte, not several. If it’s possible, it’s fine for me too.

Greetings.

