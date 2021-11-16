Filter an array

I have an array,
echo '<pre>';print_r($assetArray);echo '</pre>';
results…
Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[name] =>
[id] => 1
[beginning_ru] => 35.0
[ending_ru] => 48.0
[beginning_x] => 0.0
[external_width] => 17.500
[external_height] => 24.500
[asset_type] => 1
[manufacturer] => 3Com
[mounting_direction] => Front
)
)
I’d like to break the array into two arrays based on a keys (mounting_direction) value which can either be Front/Back
Would it be something like
<?php
function testFront()
{
if($assetArray['mounting_direction'] == "Front") {
//add into new array
}
}
function testBack()
{
if($assetArray['mounting_direction'] == "Back") {
//add into new array
}
}
$frontAssetArray = (array_filter($assetArray,"testFront"));
$backAssetArray = (array_filter($assetArray,"testBack"));
?>