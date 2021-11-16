Filter an array

PHP
#1

I have an array,

echo '<pre>';print_r($assetArray);echo '</pre>';

results…

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [name] => 
            [id] => 1
            [beginning_ru] => 35.0
            [ending_ru] => 48.0
            [beginning_x] => 0.0
            [external_width] => 17.500
            [external_height] => 24.500
            [asset_type] => 1
            [manufacturer] => 3Com
            [mounting_direction] => Front
        )

)

I’d like to break the array into two arrays based on a keys (mounting_direction) value which can either be Front/Back
Would it be something like

<?php
function testFront()
  {
 if($assetArray['mounting_direction'] == "Front") {
//add into new array
  }
}
function testBack()
  {
 if($assetArray['mounting_direction'] == "Back") {
//add into new array
  }
}


$frontAssetArray = (array_filter($assetArray,"testFront"));
$backAssetArray = (array_filter($assetArray,"testBack"));
?>