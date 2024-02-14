File upload option in form

im trying to create form submission with file upload which is working fine but i dont want all field to be mandatory, specially file uploaded is throwing error
if i uploaded file form is submitted without any error but if i leave file uploaded field empty then form is not submitted and section below form are gonna
i want form to be submitted even if file upload is left empty:
<form enctype="multipart/form-data" action="<?php echo $_SERVER['PHP_SELF']; ?>" method="POST" class="appointment">
<div class="row g-3">
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
<div class="form-group">
<input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="name" placeholder="Your Name" >
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
<div class="form-group">
<input type="email" class="form-control border-0" name="email" placeholder="Your Email" >
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
<div class="form-group">
<input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="phone" placeholder="Phone Number" >
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
<div class="form-group">
<input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="location" placeholder="Full Location" >
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
<div class="form-group">
<input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="project" placeholder="" >
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
<div class="form-group">
<input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="waterproofing" placeholder="" >
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
<div class="form-group">
<input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="chosen_title" placeholder="" >
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
<div class="form-group">
<input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="shower_base" placeholder="" >
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
<div class="form-group">
<input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="niche" placeholder="" >
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
<div class="form-group">
<input type="file" id="myFile" name="my_file" class="form-control border-0" >
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
<div class="form-group">
<input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="floor_waste" placeholder="" >
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6 ">
<div class="form-group">
<input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="grout_color" placeholder="" >
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-12 col-md-12">
<div class="form-group">
<textarea class="form-control border-0" name="message" placeholder="Leave a message here" style="height: 100px" ></textarea>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-12">
<button name="submit" class="btn btn-dark w-100 py-3" type="submit">Submit</button>
</div>
</div>
</form>
form submission
if(isset ($_POST['submit'])){
$name = $_POST['name'];
$email = $_POST['email'];
$phone = $_POST['phone'];
$location = $_POST['location'];
$project = $_POST['project'];
$waterproofing = $_POST['waterproofing'];
$chose_title = $_POST['chosen_title'];
$shower_base = $_POST['shower_base'];
$niche = $_POST['niche'];
$floor_waste = $_POST['floor_waste'];
$grout_color = $_POST['grout_color'];
$message = $_POST['message'];
$info = '
<table border="1" cellspacing="0" width="60%" cellpadding="10px">
<tr style="height: 21px;">
<td colspan="2" bgcolor="#dddfe2 " align="center" style="font-family: Verdana, Geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; color: #000; height: 21px;"><b>Mail From Client: '.$name.'</b></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Name:</td>
<td>'.$name.'</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Email:</td>
<td>'.$email.'</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Phone:</td>
<td>'.$phone.'</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Location:</td>
<td>'.$location.'</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>How big is your project ?</td>
<td>'.$project.'</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Does your project require waterproofing?</td>
<td>'.$waterproofing.'</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Have you chosen tiles?</td>
<td>'.$chose_title.'</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Shower Base</td>
<td>'.$shower_base.'</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Niche/wall recess</td>
<td>'.$niche.'</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Floor waste</td>
<td>'.$floor_waste.'</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Have you thought about grout colors?</td>
<td>'.$grout_color.'</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Message:</td>
<td>'.$message.'</td>
</tr>
</table>
';
$from_email = $email;
$recipient_email = 'someone@gmail.com';
$sender_name = filter_var($_POST["name"], FILTER_SANITIZE_STRING);
$reply_to_email = filter_var($_POST["email"], FILTER_SANITIZE_STRING);
$subject = 'Mail From ' .$name;
//Get uploaded file data
$file_tmp_name = $_FILES['my_file']['tmp_name'];
$file_name = $_FILES['my_file']['name'];
$file_size = $_FILES['my_file']['size'];
$file_type = $_FILES['my_file']['type'];
//read from the uploaded file & base64_encode content for the mail
$handle = fopen($file_tmp_name, "r");
$content = fread($handle, $file_size);
fclose($handle);
$encoded_content = chunk_split(base64_encode($content));
$boundary = md5("random");
$headers = "MIME-Version: 1.0\r\n";
$headers .= "From:".$from_email."\r\n";
$headers .= "Reply-To: ".$reply_to_email."" . "\r\n";
$headers .= "Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary = $boundary\r\n\r\n";
$body = "--$boundary\r\n";
$body .= "Content-Type: text/html; charset=ISO-8859-1\r\n";
$body .= "Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64\r\n\r\n";
$body .= chunk_split(base64_encode($info));
//attachment
$body .= "--$boundary\r\n";
$body .="Content-Type: $file_type; name=".$file_name."\r\n";
$body .="Content-Disposition: attachment; filename=".$file_name."\r\n";
$body .="Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64\r\n";
$body .="X-Attachment-Id: ".rand(1000,99999)."\r\n\r\n";
$body .= $encoded_content;
$sentMail = mail($recipient_email, $subject, $body, $headers);
if($sentMail) //output success or failure messages
{
//die('Thank you for your email');
echo "<script langauge='javascript'>alert ('We have received your mail. We will contact you soon'); </script>";
}else{
die('Could not send mail! Please check your PHP mail configuration.');
}
How can i solve this error form should submitted even if uploaded field is left empty