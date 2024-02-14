File upload option in form

im trying to create form submission with file upload which is working fine but i dont want all field to be mandatory, specially file uploaded is throwing error

if i uploaded file form is submitted without any error but if i leave file uploaded field empty then form is not submitted and section below form are gonna

i want form to be submitted even if file upload is left empty:

<form enctype="multipart/form-data" action="<?php echo $_SERVER['PHP_SELF']; ?>" method="POST" class="appointment"> <div class="row g-3"> <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6"> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="name" placeholder="Your Name" > </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6"> <div class="form-group"> <input type="email" class="form-control border-0" name="email" placeholder="Your Email" > </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6"> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="phone" placeholder="Phone Number" > </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6"> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="location" placeholder="Full Location" > </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6"> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="project" placeholder="" > </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6"> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="waterproofing" placeholder="" > </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6"> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="chosen_title" placeholder="" > </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6"> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="shower_base" placeholder="" > </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6"> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="niche" placeholder="" > </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6"> <div class="form-group"> <input type="file" id="myFile" name="my_file" class="form-control border-0" > </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6"> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="floor_waste" placeholder="" > </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6 "> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="grout_color" placeholder="" > </div> </div> <div class="col-12 col-md-12"> <div class="form-group"> <textarea class="form-control border-0" name="message" placeholder="Leave a message here" style="height: 100px" ></textarea> </div> </div> <div class="col-12"> <button name="submit" class="btn btn-dark w-100 py-3" type="submit">Submit</button> </div> </div> </form>

form submission

if(isset ($_POST['submit'])){ $name = $_POST['name']; $email = $_POST['email']; $phone = $_POST['phone']; $location = $_POST['location']; $project = $_POST['project']; $waterproofing = $_POST['waterproofing']; $chose_title = $_POST['chosen_title']; $shower_base = $_POST['shower_base']; $niche = $_POST['niche']; $floor_waste = $_POST['floor_waste']; $grout_color = $_POST['grout_color']; $message = $_POST['message']; $info = ' <table border="1" cellspacing="0" width="60%" cellpadding="10px"> <tr style="height: 21px;"> <td colspan="2" bgcolor="#dddfe2 " align="center" style="font-family: Verdana, Geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; color: #000; height: 21px;"><b>Mail From Client: '.$name.'</b></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Name:</td> <td>'.$name.'</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Email:</td> <td>'.$email.'</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Phone:</td> <td>'.$phone.'</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Location:</td> <td>'.$location.'</td> </tr> <tr> <td>How big is your project ?</td> <td>'.$project.'</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Does your project require waterproofing?</td> <td>'.$waterproofing.'</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Have you chosen tiles?</td> <td>'.$chose_title.'</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shower Base</td> <td>'.$shower_base.'</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Niche/wall recess</td> <td>'.$niche.'</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Floor waste</td> <td>'.$floor_waste.'</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Have you thought about grout colors?</td> <td>'.$grout_color.'</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Message:</td> <td>'.$message.'</td> </tr> </table> '; $from_email = $email; $recipient_email = 'someone@gmail.com'; $sender_name = filter_var($_POST["name"], FILTER_SANITIZE_STRING); $reply_to_email = filter_var($_POST["email"], FILTER_SANITIZE_STRING); $subject = 'Mail From ' .$name; //Get uploaded file data $file_tmp_name = $_FILES['my_file']['tmp_name']; $file_name = $_FILES['my_file']['name']; $file_size = $_FILES['my_file']['size']; $file_type = $_FILES['my_file']['type']; //read from the uploaded file & base64_encode content for the mail $handle = fopen($file_tmp_name, "r"); $content = fread($handle, $file_size); fclose($handle); $encoded_content = chunk_split(base64_encode($content)); $boundary = md5("random"); $headers = "MIME-Version: 1.0\r

"; $headers .= "From:".$from_email."\r

"; $headers .= "Reply-To: ".$reply_to_email."" . "\r

"; $headers .= "Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary = $boundary\r

\r

"; $body = "--$boundary\r

"; $body .= "Content-Type: text/html; charset=ISO-8859-1\r

"; $body .= "Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64\r

\r

"; $body .= chunk_split(base64_encode($info)); //attachment $body .= "--$boundary\r

"; $body .="Content-Type: $file_type; name=".$file_name."\r

"; $body .="Content-Disposition: attachment; filename=".$file_name."\r

"; $body .="Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64\r

"; $body .="X-Attachment-Id: ".rand(1000,99999)."\r

\r

"; $body .= $encoded_content; $sentMail = mail($recipient_email, $subject, $body, $headers); if($sentMail) //output success or failure messages { //die('Thank you for your email'); echo "<script langauge='javascript'>alert ('We have received your mail. We will contact you soon'); </script>"; }else{ die('Could not send mail! Please check your PHP mail configuration.'); }

How can i solve this error form should submitted even if uploaded field is left empty