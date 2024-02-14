File upload option in form

im trying to create form submission with file upload which is working fine but i dont want all field to be mandatory, specially file uploaded is throwing error
if i uploaded file form is submitted without any error but if i leave file uploaded field empty then form is not submitted and section below form are gonna
i want form to be submitted even if file upload is left empty:

<form enctype="multipart/form-data" action="<?php echo $_SERVER['PHP_SELF']; ?>" method="POST" class="appointment">
    <div class="row g-3">
        <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
            <div class="form-group">
                <input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="name" placeholder="Your Name" >
            </div>
        </div>
        <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
            <div class="form-group">
                <input type="email" class="form-control border-0" name="email"  placeholder="Your Email" >
            </div>
        </div>
        <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
            <div class="form-group">
                <input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="phone"  placeholder="Phone Number" >
            </div>
        </div>
        <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
            <div class="form-group">
                <input type="text" class="form-control border-0"  name="location" placeholder="Full Location" >
            </div>
        </div>
        
        <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
            <div class="form-group">
                <input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="project"  placeholder="" >
            </div>
        </div>
        <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
            <div class="form-group">
                <input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="waterproofing"  placeholder="" >
            </div>
        </div>
        <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
            <div class="form-group">
                <input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="chosen_title" placeholder="" >
            </div>
        </div>
        <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
            <div class="form-group">
                <input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="shower_base" placeholder="" >
            </div>
        </div>

        <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
            <div class="form-group">
                <input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="niche"  placeholder="" >
            </div>
        </div>
        <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
            <div class="form-group">
                <input type="file" id="myFile" name="my_file" class="form-control border-0" >
            </div>
        </div>

        <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
            <div class="form-group">
                <input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="floor_waste"  placeholder="" >
            </div>
        </div>

        <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6 ">
            <div class="form-group">
                <input type="text" class="form-control border-0" name="grout_color"  placeholder="" >
            </div>
        </div>

        <div class="col-12 col-md-12">
            <div class="form-group">
                <textarea class="form-control border-0" name="message" placeholder="Leave a message here"  style="height: 100px" ></textarea>
            </div>
        </div>
        <div class="col-12">
            <button name="submit" class="btn btn-dark w-100 py-3" type="submit">Submit</button>
        </div>
    </div>
</form>

form submission

if(isset ($_POST['submit'])){ 
    
$name          = $_POST['name'];
$email         = $_POST['email'];
$phone         = $_POST['phone'];
$location      = $_POST['location'];
$project       = $_POST['project'];
$waterproofing = $_POST['waterproofing'];
$chose_title   = $_POST['chosen_title'];
$shower_base   = $_POST['shower_base'];
$niche         = $_POST['niche'];
$floor_waste   = $_POST['floor_waste'];
$grout_color   = $_POST['grout_color'];
$message       = $_POST['message'];
$info = '
      <table  border="1" cellspacing="0" width="60%" cellpadding="10px">
            <tr style="height: 21px;">
              <td colspan="2" bgcolor="#dddfe2 " align="center" style="font-family: Verdana, Geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; color: #000; height: 21px;"><b>Mail From Client: '.$name.'</b></td>
            </tr>
            <tr>
                <td>Name:</td>
                <td>'.$name.'</td>
            </tr>
            <tr>
                <td>Email:</td>
                <td>'.$email.'</td>
            </tr>
            <tr>
                <td>Phone:</td>
                <td>'.$phone.'</td>
            </tr>
            <tr>
                <td>Location:</td>
                <td>'.$location.'</td>
            </tr>
            <tr>
                <td>How big is your project ?</td>
                <td>'.$project.'</td>
            </tr>
            <tr>
                <td>Does your project require waterproofing?</td>
                <td>'.$waterproofing.'</td>
            </tr>
            <tr>
                <td>Have you chosen tiles?</td>
                <td>'.$chose_title.'</td>
            </tr>
            <tr>
                <td>Shower Base</td>
                <td>'.$shower_base.'</td>
            </tr>
            <tr>
                <td>Niche/wall recess</td>
                <td>'.$niche.'</td>
            </tr>
            <tr>
                <td>Floor waste</td>
                <td>'.$floor_waste.'</td>
            </tr>
            <tr>
                <td>Have you thought about grout colors?</td>
                <td>'.$grout_color.'</td>
            </tr>
            <tr>
                <td>Message:</td>
                <td>'.$message.'</td>
            </tr>
      </table>
'; 

    $from_email = $email; 
    $recipient_email    = 'someone@gmail.com'; 
    
    $sender_name    = filter_var($_POST["name"], FILTER_SANITIZE_STRING); 
    $reply_to_email = filter_var($_POST["email"], FILTER_SANITIZE_STRING); 
    $subject        = 'Mail From ' .$name;

    //Get uploaded file data
    $file_tmp_name    = $_FILES['my_file']['tmp_name'];
    
    $file_name        = $_FILES['my_file']['name'];
    $file_size        = $_FILES['my_file']['size'];
    $file_type        = $_FILES['my_file']['type'];
    
    //read from the uploaded file & base64_encode content for the mail
    $handle = fopen($file_tmp_name, "r");
    $content = fread($handle, $file_size);
    fclose($handle);
    $encoded_content = chunk_split(base64_encode($content));

    $boundary = md5("random");
    $headers = "MIME-Version: 1.0\r\n";
    $headers .= "From:".$from_email."\r\n";
    $headers .= "Reply-To: ".$reply_to_email."" . "\r\n";
    $headers .= "Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary = $boundary\r\n\r\n";
       
    
    $body = "--$boundary\r\n";
    $body .= "Content-Type: text/html; charset=ISO-8859-1\r\n";
    $body .= "Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64\r\n\r\n";
    $body .= chunk_split(base64_encode($info));
       
    //attachment
    $body .= "--$boundary\r\n";
    $body .="Content-Type: $file_type; name=".$file_name."\r\n";
    $body .="Content-Disposition: attachment; filename=".$file_name."\r\n";
    $body .="Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64\r\n";
    $body .="X-Attachment-Id: ".rand(1000,99999)."\r\n\r\n";
    $body .= $encoded_content;
   
    $sentMail = mail($recipient_email, $subject, $body, $headers);
    if($sentMail) //output success or failure messages
    {      
        //die('Thank you for your email');
        echo "<script langauge='javascript'>alert ('We have received your mail. We will contact you soon'); </script>";
    }else{
        die('Could not send mail! Please check your PHP mail configuration.');  
    }

How can i solve this error form should submitted even if uploaded field is left empty

You would test the [‘error’] element of the uploaded file data before using the uploaded file information. If the upload wasn’t successful, you wouldn’t use the data at all and let the user know what was wrong with the upload (for user recoverable errors.) If no file was selected, the [‘error’] element will be UPLOAD_ERR_NO_FILE (4.) The list of error values can be found in the php documentation.

here i checking error if it doesnt match then die which will break site

if($file_error > 0){
  die('Upload error or No files uploaded');
  $imageerror ='Upload error or No files uploaded';
}