Figuring out if a span tag is inside a div

In general, I have divs like this in my code:

<div class="item ui-droppable"> <div class="content"></div> </div>

However, I want to figure out if it contains a span tag. An example for that would look like this:

<div class="item ui-droppable"> <div class="content moved color-orange" style="background-color: orange;"> <span style="color:black; background-color: rgba(255,255,255,0.8);padding: 5px;" data-id="43" class="words">T#1 ABC12345</span> </div> </div>

I was testing the following as shown in the JSFiddle (where I’m testing some other things as well and it shows true for first two console logs) and it returns false for the third one where I’m concerned about.