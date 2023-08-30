Figuring out a pattern to find out the maximum numerical value

I have the following SQL query from SSMS and it is returning CompanyCase column values like

Sample Data:1

MH 9090 MH 9089 MH 9088 MH 9087 MH 9086 MH 9085

So as you can see, CompanyCase are in descending orders and in a sequence as far as numbers are concerned. Now, there can be a scenario when

some of them might not be in a sequence and it can be like the following:

Sample Data:2

MH 10005 MH 10001 MH 9099 MH 9090 MH 9089 MH 9088 MH 9087 MH 9086 MH 9085

In such scenarios, I want to write a SQL query which can find out 3 or 5 sequential values and based on that I can warn the user about the next

sequentia value. In above example, since MH9085 - MH9090 are in sequential, I would like to suggest the user that you should use MH9091 as the next value

I think even if I can get MH9090 in this case, I can suggest by adding 1 to 9090 that MH9091 is the next CompanyCase which coud be used.

Is there a way to modify the below query to achieve the same? The datatype of CompanyCase column is varchar(16) in the Employee table.

/****** Script for SelectTopNRows command from SSMS ******/ SELECT TOP (1000) [employeeID] ,[clientID] ,[speciesID] ,[CaseID] ,[CompanyCase] ,[entryDate] ,[lastUpdate] ,[checkInDate] ,[endDate] FROM [mydatabase].[dbo].[Employee] where CompanyCase LIKE 'MH %' ANd endDate IS NULL order by checkInDate desc, CompanyCase desc