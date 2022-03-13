Feedback on categories and alignment

Design & UX
#1

Hi there,

I am working on a category section of my website which will include links/buttons to top categories and also a search area.

I am not sure whether the top heading and text should be centralised, or left aligned.

I am wondering if anyone can give me feedback on the following two similar layouts and any ways it could be improved?

These are the two concepts:

Left aligned heading:

image
image1062×848 48.8 KB

Centre aligned text

image
image1076×838 47.9 KB

To me, I like the left aligned one, but not sure if the other elements in that section should then all be left aligned?

Any feedback would be great, thanks!

#2

Nice layout, I like it. Left aligned works better for me as well, just the header. I note the “trade & construction” button is missing its shadow.

1 Like
#3

I like the left aligned (as it stands, without changing the alignment of other text). However, that will not work at narrower screen sizes, so I would suggest changing to the centred version there.

BTW, I don’t like the green underline of “Business”; I find it distracting.

1 Like
#4

Thanks for the replies.

I think I will go with the left alignment, but I’m not sure if the “Explore…” sub heading looks right in the center?

@TechnoBear why would this not work on narrower screens? Would the right hand text not shift underneath the heading, and then maybe centralise all they content for mobile/tablet?

Thanks!

#5

That’s what I meant. On narrower screens where there is no room for the text side by side, I think it would look better to have the heading centre aligned.