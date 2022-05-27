Feedback on Business Details Sections Layout

Hi there,

I am currently putting together a layout for a page that will display details of a business.

I have two versions - one is a bit more compact with the business details (telephone, email etc) in one box, and the other I have split up into separate boxes with icons.

I would like to know which version people prefer?

I am leaning towards to the one with the details split into separate boxes as it seems cleaner, but obviously makes the page longer.

What does everyone think? Any advice and suggestions are welcome! Thanks

Version 1:



Version 2:

