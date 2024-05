I am working on my GitHub and trying to upload projects that I can showcase for a potential internship. I would appreciate it if you could take a look and share your thoughts and feedback. Is it advanced enough for a student to showcase? See below for the link to the repos:

GitHub GitHub - Kerem1989/bulls-cows-game-refact: This Java project is a refactoring... This Java project is a refactoring exercise for the Bulls & Cows guessing game. The goal is to improve code structure, testability, and maintainability by adhering to key software engineering p...

GitHub GitHub - Kerem1989/spring-boot-weather-api: A Spring Boot application... A Spring Boot application designed to integrate multiple weather APIs, providing comprehensive and up-to-date weather forecasts. By adhering to RESTful API principles, this project aims to deliver ...

https://github.com/Kerem1989/JavaEE-Webshop