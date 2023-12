Corobori: Corobori: if there is a way to create a fallout

Do you mean a fallback?

If so there are various codes around that seem to target ios and Safari but I’m not 100% sure of their reliability.

Here’s an example anyway showing how to show one of two blocks.

That works for me on Safari on the mac and ios on the iphone but use with care.

You would be better off finding out what ios and safari don’t like with your svg, Its one of those things that is simple if you test as you build but complicated on a job already done.