Failed to execute ‘postMessage’ on ‘DOMWindow’:

JavaScript
#1

Looking at this answer:

What would be changed in the code here.

What adjustments would I make?

Code
https://jsfiddle.net/uv4h0bod/5/

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
   "use strict";
   const players = [];
   let playerVars = {};

   function onPlayerReady(event) {
      const player = event.target;
      player.setVolume(100); // percent
   }

   let hasShuffled = false;

   function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
      const player = event.target;
      if (!hasShuffled) {
         player.setShuffle(true);
         player.playVideoAt(0);
         hasShuffled = true;
      }
      if (event.data === YT.PlayerState.PLAYING) {
         for (let i = 0; i < players.length; i++) {
            if (players[i] !== event.target) players[i].pauseVideo();
         }
      }

      if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
         player.seekTo(playerVars.start);
      }
   }

   function addVideo(video, settings) {
      playerVars = Object.assign({
         videoId: video.dataset.id,
         host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
         events: {
            "onReady": onPlayerReady,
            "onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
         }
      }, settings);
      players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
   }

   function init(video, settings) {
      load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function () {
         YT.ready(function () {
            addVideo(video, settings);
         });
      });
   }
   return {
      init
   };
}());
#2

Adding this seems to have resolved the issue.

opts.enablejsapi = 1;

https://jsfiddle.net/4p5f6a2v/