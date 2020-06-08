Failed to execute ‘postMessage’ on ‘DOMWindow’:

Looking at this answer:
What would be changed in the code here.
What adjustments would I make?
Code
https://jsfiddle.net/uv4h0bod/5/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
const players = [];
let playerVars = {};
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
if (event.data === YT.PlayerState.PLAYING) {
for (let i = 0; i < players.length; i++) {
if (players[i] !== event.target) players[i].pauseVideo();
}
}
if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
player.seekTo(playerVars.start);
}
}
function addVideo(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
videoId: video.dataset.id,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
function init(video, settings) {
load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function () {
YT.ready(function () {
addVideo(video, settings);
});
});
}
return {
init
};
}());