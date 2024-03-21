Fade in dropdown menu

Hi there,
I have set up this very rough fiddle:
What I am trying to do is to have the background of each megamenu fade in when it appears.
I have tried the following, but no luck: (I have applied a red background colour to the first menu only for now)
.megamneu-shops-suppliers .dropdown-menu{
transition: all .3s ease!important;
background: #ff0000
}
.megamneu-shops-suppliers.open .dropdown-menu{
transition: all .3s ease!important;
display: block;
opacity: 1;
}
Can anyone suggest a way I can have the background fade in?
Thanks!