Fade in dropdown menu

Hi there,

I have set up this very rough fiddle:

What I am trying to do is to have the background of each megamenu fade in when it appears.

I have tried the following, but no luck: (I have applied a red background colour to the first menu only for now)

.megamneu-shops-suppliers .dropdown-menu{
    transition: all .3s ease!important;
    background: #ff0000
    
}
.megamneu-shops-suppliers.open .dropdown-menu{
    transition: all .3s ease!important;     
        display: block;
        opacity: 1;
    
}

Can anyone suggest a way I can have the background fade in?

Thanks!