Fade in dropdown menu

Hi there,

I have set up this very rough fiddle:

What I am trying to do is to have the background of each megamenu fade in when it appears.

I have tried the following, but no luck: (I have applied a red background colour to the first menu only for now)

.megamneu-shops-suppliers .dropdown-menu{ transition: all .3s ease!important; background: #ff0000 } .megamneu-shops-suppliers.open .dropdown-menu{ transition: all .3s ease!important; display: block; opacity: 1; }

Can anyone suggest a way I can have the background fade in?

Thanks!